Danica Patrick makes her feelings known as Tulsi Gabbard becomes the new US Intelligence Chief

Danica Patrick has shared her honest reaction after former U.S. representative Tulsi Gabbard was confirmed and sworn in as the new Director of National Intelligence (DNI) on Thursday (Feb. 13) to oversee the nation's 18 intelligence agencies.

The Senate voted mostly on party lines with a 52-48 vote in Gabbard's favor. Senator Mitch McConnell was the only Republican to vote against the DNI nominated by President Donald Trump.

Former IndyCar and NASCAR star Danica Patrick, a close friend of Tulsi Gabbard, expressed her joy via an Instagram story. She reshared a post by political commentator @dc_draino aka Rogan O'Handley, which confirmed the 43-year-old's appointment as DNI.

"Great day for America!!! So happy for you @tulsigabbard! 🤍 " Patrick wrote on her story.

A snapshot of Danica Patrick's Instagram story (@danicapatrick)

Gabbard's role involves her serving as President Trump's main intelligence advisor. She has extensive military experience, having served in the Army Reserve and as a combat veteran in Iraq.

Earlier in January, Danica Patrick sent a message of strength to Gabbard amid a slew of critics questioning her patriotism. The Sky Sports F1 presenter echoed Senator Tom Cotton's defense of Gabbard and shared her feelings via an Instagram story.

"My girl @tulsigabbard has an incredible balance of having real integrity and also not being naive. She is the right person for the job to be in charge of national intelligence. She is also just real. I am proud to call her my friend," Patrick wrote.

A screenshot of Danica Patrick's Instagram story (@danicapatrick)

Patrick has come under scrutiny several times over the past year because of her active involvement in politics and support for Trump.

Danica Patrick commends Donald Trump for nominating Tulsi Gabbard as the "best person for the job"

AUTO: NOV 21 F1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Danica Patrick recently appeared on live TV during a segment of One Nation with Brian Kilmeade. The FOX anchor spoke with her about politics, including Donald Trump's nomination of Tulsi Gabbard for the powerful position of DNI.

Kilmeade emphasized how Trump could've endorsed Gabbard by using tags such as 'woman', 'Hawaiian', or 'former Democrat', but he chose to pursue the rightful path. Danica Patrick seconded Kilmeade's point.

"Right. Obviously, down with DEI," the 42-year-old said. "The first official hire that he had for a major seat was Susie Wiles (the 32nd and current White House Chief of Staff). So it was a woman for that position. I think women have nothing to do with it. He's always been extremely supportive. I think it has everything to do with the best person for the job, which again, is what everyone wants to hear and what everyone wants."

After Gabbard secured the top US intel chief role, she expressed her gratitude through an X post.

"Thank you @realDonaldTrump for the privilege and opportunity to serve our great country and the American people as your Director of National Intelligence," she wrote.

It remains to be seen if Patrick will take on a bigger role in this political journey with Donald Trump, having already spoken at his rallies and cast her first-ever vote in his favor in the presidential elections.

