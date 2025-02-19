Danica Patrick reacts as Trump-nominated Kash Patel closes in on FBI Director role

Danica Patrick expressed her feelings on social media after Kash Patel moved a step closer to becoming the new FBI Director. Patel was US President Donald Trump's nominee for the coveted post.

On Thursday, February 13, Patel had won the approval of the US Senate Judiciary Committee with a 12-10 vote along party lines. The Democrats, however, were critical of the 44-year-old lawyer.

"We are inviting a political disaster if we put Kash Patel into this job," said Democrat Dick Durbin, as quoted by Reuters.

On Tuesday, February 18, the US Senate voted 48-45 along party lines to further advance Patel's nomination for the top post in the federal law enforcement and intelligence agency. Former IndyCar and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick, a firm supporter of Donald Trump, celebrated this development and shared her feelings via an Instagram story. She reshared a post about the Senate advancing Kash Patel's nomination and wrote:

"That's what I'm talking about!"

A snapshot of Danica Patrick's Instagram story (@danicapatrick)

The final vote on Kash Patel's candidacy for FBI Director will take place on Thursday this week.

Danica Patrick's reactions to Tulsi Gabbard and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s big wins

Danica Patrick's support for Kash Patel came only a few days after she expressed happiness for close friend and Trump nominee Tulsi Gabbard being voted 52-48 along party lines to become the nation's new Director of National Intelligence. Her role involves overseeing the nation's 18 intelligence agencies and serving as the President's intelligence advisor.

After Gabbard was sworn in as the new US Intel chief on February 13, Patrick made an X post in her honor. She wrote:

"Great day for our country!!! So happy for you @TulsiGabbard!"

The Sky Sports F1 presenter shared the same sentiment when the US Senate voted 52-48 to confirm Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Trump's new secretary of the Health and Human Services on the same day.

"Dawn of a new day. @RobertKennedyJr is HHS secretary. Wonder how many people will go run and hide in a hole," she wrote.

Patrick has been a staunch supporter of Donald Trump, since getting involved in politics in the first half of 2024. She cast her life's first-ever vote in his favor in the 2025 presidential elections and has spoken at his political rallies.

Danica Patrick was also at Trump's oath-taking ceremony at the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington DC, where she met famous comedian Theo Von, and YouTubers/boxers Jake Paul and Logan Paul.

