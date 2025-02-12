Danica Patrick drops a four-word reaction to Mark Twain's iconic quote

Former IndyCar driver Danica Patrick shared a Mark Twain quote about telling the truth and expressed that she resonated with the American writer's words. Patrick has frequently been in the news over the past few months for her public support of US President Donald Trump during his campaign trail.

Ever since her retirement in 2018, Danica Patrick has stayed in the public light, appearing often as an analyst for IndyCar and F1. She has joined NBC's coverage of the Indy 500 since 2019 and has sporadically appeared as a pundit for Sky F1.

The 42-year-old often shares her political views via social media and has also said on many occasions that she does not care about the reception her views receive. On Wednesday, she shared a famous Mark Twain quote, which stated:

"If you tell the truth, you don't have to remember anything." - Mark Twain

"I live riiiight here. 😆" Patrick wrote, after resharing the post.

Screengrab of Danica Patrick's Instagram story [via @danicapatrick]

She started her motorsports career in 2005 after joining Rahal Letterman's IndyCar series roster. Over the next two seasons, Patrick managed to claim three pole positions in her time at the team before switching over to Andretti Green in 2007.

In her second year with Andretti, Patrick made history as she became the first-ever woman to win an IndyCar race, and is still the only one to do so. She left the IndyCar series in 2011 but continued to race in NASCAR until her retirement in 2018.

Danica Patrick has used her social media platform and influence to share her personal and political stance on many occasions. Most recently, she took to her social media to come out in support of Trump's most recent executive order banning transgender athletes from competing in women's sports.

"I never thought I would do it": When Danica Patrick made her return to IndyCar to race in the Indy 500

Danica Patrick ahead of her IndyCar return at the 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

Danica Patrick decided she would retire from motorsports in 2018 and joined up with Ed Carpenter Racing for one last outing at the 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500 in 2018. Patrick explained how she never expected to return to the series but was grateful that she did.

Speaking ahead of her return to open-wheel racing, the American explained:

"I never thought I would do it. I always thought in my head never, but I never said never because I know better, and thank God, because here I am,” she said [via IndyStar].

Patrick did not have a fairy tale return in the final race of her motorsports career, as the American did not finish the race after crashing on lap 68.

