Danica Patrick drops one word reaction to US President's latest executive order

The former racing driver turned motorsports pundit, Danica Patrick, has recently given her take on US President Donald Trump's latest executive order. The 47th US President has banned transgender athletes from competing in women's sports.

In the recent history of sports, transgender men have been allowed to compete in women's sports all over the globe. This is something that did not sit well with Trump, and thus, he has passed the executive order banning men (transgender) from competing in women's sports.

Danica Patrick showed her support for the same by posting Outkickthecoverage's Instagram reel to her story and captioning it as:

"Amen."

Danica Patrick has been coming up with posts around US politics regularly since Trump's victory. She even attended the 78-year-old inauguration ceremony in January.

Danica Patrick 'proud' of the new Director of National Intelligence

Danica Patrick has been a firm supporter of Tulsi Gabbard (American politician and Military officer) for some time. Patrick is extremely proud of the 43-year-old with his appointment as the new Director of National Intelligence under Donald Trump's reign.

"She dedicated a heartfelt post to Gabbard via her Instagram stores and even wrote a lengthy caption in support of the latter. So proud of @TulsiGabbard for embodying the strength, grace, and wisdom to serve as our Director of National Intelligence. Her 22 years of dedication—both in office and in uniform—speak volumes about her unwavering commitment to this country. The moment before Tulsi’s hearing began, I felt a powerful desire to come together in prayer. It was one of my favorite moments, sharing that space with @danicapatrick, @sagesteele, and @setemagali—bright souls supporting Tulsi on this important journey. All of us so very honored to stand with her. Be sure and look at the grace & kindness Tulsi holds as you go through the 5 slides."

In addition to politics, Patrick also cherishes spending time with her friends and family. She recently visited the 2025 Concert at the Coliseum with them. Moreover, she captioned her Instagram post as follows:

"Dad, it’s Saturday. Concert in the coliseum was epic again this year. Hole 16 is turned into a concert venue the Saturday before the golf tournament and it’s quite the sight to see!!!! So good that the moon and Venus had a date night to watch." Patrick wrote on her Instagram post.

Danica Patrick is the most successful woman in the history of American open-wheel racing. Her victory in the 2008 Indy Japan 300, to date, is the only win by a woman in the IndyCar series. She has also amassed seven podiums and three pole positions in the sport. The 42-year-old's last IndyCar outing came at the 2018 Indianapolis 500.

