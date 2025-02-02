Danica Patrick flaunts upper body workout in teal and navy blue ensemble

Former Indycar driver Danica Patrick shared a video on her Instagram story flexing her upper body strength in a teal and navy blue gym outfit. The American is one of the most successful women in the history of American open-wheel car racing and has transitioned into a media pundit and model after her retirement.

Patrick shared a series of Instagram stories showcasing her workout routine, where she could be seen doing multiple forms of weight training and exercises.

In the aforementioned Instagram story, the former Indycar driver could be seen attempting and failing to lift a barbell, along with which she wrote:

"Growth in failure.🙄 I threw that damn bar in anger."

Danica Patrick's story of her upper body workout session - Source: via @danicapatrick on Instagram

Patrick shared another video on her story, of her successfully doing pull-ups with additional weight attached to her waist. She added a text to the story, which read:

"No failure here. 💪🏻"

Danica Patrick's story of her workout session - Source: via @danicapatrick on Instagram

She also added another video to her stories where she could be seen trying to lift a dumbbell unsuccessfully. Along with the video she wrote:

"Can't curl a 50. And never wanted that level of bicep strength. 🤪"

Danica Patrick may have retired from professional sports, but she still maintains a healthy and fit lifestyle that includes working out, which she often shares via her social media.

The 42-year-old first drove in the IndyCar Series with Rahal Letterman Racing (now Rahal Letterman Lannigan Racing) in 2005 and later Andretti Green Racing (now Andretti Global) in 2007. She made history when she won the Indy Japan 300 in 2008, as she became the first woman to do so.

She also competed in NASCAR in the 2010s, before finishing her career in Motorsports with a final IndyCar appearance at the 2018 Indy 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Patrick has been a studio analyst covering the Indy 500 for NBS since 2019 and has also done a stint of punditry work for Sky covering Formula One.

Danica Patrick shows up in style for confirmation hearing at Capitol Hill

Danica Patrick at the Turning Point USA event in Washington, D.C. - Source: Getty

Danica Patrick showed up to newly elected director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard's Senate confirmation hearing at Capitol Hill on Thursday in a stylish black outfit.

Patrick took to Instagram to showcase her outfit for the event, while also being full of praise for Gabbard in the post caption. The American wrote:

"So proud of @TulsiGabbard for showing the poise and presence needed to be our director of national intelligence. Not only does her 22 years of service to our country in office and in uniform prove her heart and competence…..but her friends and family do too. The kind of people she attracts are the best kind. Honest, caring, down to earth, and strong. 🤍"

Patrick was born in 1982 in Wisconsin. She began karting at the age of 10, achieving early success by winning her class in the World Karting Association Grand National Championship three times in the 1990s.

