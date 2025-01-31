In Photos: Danica Patrick makes a fashion statement in a chic all-black outfit amid her Washington DC visit 

Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick posted highlights from her Washington DC trip on her stories on January 30, 2025. The 42-year-old traveled to the US Capital for the US Senate confirmation hearing, as she shared pictures on social media platform X and Instagram.

Danica Patrick flaunted an all-black outfit as she wore a black high-neck top paired with a long skirt and black leather boots with a heel. She layered the outfit with a black top coat and completed the look with black sunglasses. She posted a picture in the outdoors of Washington DC on X as the caption read:

“Kinda like DC….. might need to sightsee next time. ☺️”

Danica Patrick also uploaded a post on Instagram as she shared pictures from Tulsi Gabbard and Kush Patel’s US Senate confirmation hearing while the former IndyCar driver was in attendance alongside like-minded people. She uploaded a selfie with Super Bowl champions Setema Gali Jr and American Anchor Sage Steele.

The third slide was a selfie with writer Jessica Reed Kraus and the last one was a picture of Tulsi Gabbard as the Donald Trump nominee answered questions put forward to her at the hearing. Danica Patrick uploaded the post with a caption supporting Gabbard as it read:

“So proud of @TulsiGabbard for showing the poise and presence needed to be our director of national intelligence. Not only does her 22 years of service to our country in office and in uniform prove her heart and competence..... but her friends and family do too. The kind of people she attracts are the best kind. Honest, caring, down to earth, and strong.”

Patrick also shared multiple pictures on her Instagram stories, which included a picture with Jessica Reed Kraus in the outdoors and a group picture with other fellow members who attended the hearing. She also shared Reed Kraus’s story on her account, which was a picture of Patrick having a conversation with Meghan McCain. The caption read:

“Finally met Meghan McCain”

Image credits: Instagram/@danicapatrick

Danica Patrick also showcased her support for Tulsi Gabbard through social media as she shared the same feelings as Senator Cotton about Trump’s nominee for Director of National Intelligence.

Danica Patrick echoes Senator Cotton’s belief in Tulsi Gabbard

Danica Patrick shared @newsmax’s post on her Instagram story in support of Tulsi Gabbard's nomination for the Director of National Intelligence. The post shared Senator Cotton's thoughts about Gabbard as the caption read:

“There should be no question of Trump national intelligence director nominee Tulsi Gabbard's patriotism, Sen. Tom Cotton said. Policy differences "fine," but "I hope no one would impugn Gabbard's patriotism or her integrity.”

Danica Patrick shared the same on her Instagram story as the caption read:

“My girl @tulsigabbard has an incredible balance of having real integrity and also not being naive. She is the right person for the job to be in charge of national intelligence. She is also just real. I am proud to call her my friend.”

Danica Patrick was involved in Donald Trump's 2024 Presidential election campaign and was spotted at multiple rallies showcasing her support for the Republicans as well as speaking on behalf of the US President on a few occasions.

