Danica Patrick flexes fit physique as she powers through intense workout regime in latest IG update

Former IndyCar driver Danica Patrick took to Instagram and uploaded a story on February 20, 2025, as she shared her workout routine with her followers. The 42-year-old shared multiple videos of her workout and flexed her muscles as she flaunted her physique.

Ad

The first story was a video of Danica Patrick doing the barbell overhead press. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver dressed up in a black athletic top paired with green gym leggings and black Asics sneakers. The caption of the story highlighted the weights used by Danica for the overhead press. The initial set was 85 lbs and she ended it exercise with 90 lbs. The caption read,

“85 here, 90 was a battle...but I got it.”

Ad

Trending

Image credits: Instagram/@danicapatrick

The next story was a video of Danica Patrick doing weighted pull-ups with a neutral grip. The American had the weights slung from a belt tied around her weight. As per the caption of the story, the weight was 40 lbs and the 42-year-old managed to complete a couple of reps in the said story.

Ad

Image credits: Instagram/@danicapatrick

The last story was of Patrick doing the one-arm dumbbell row with the support of the bench press. Danica completed 5 reps with a 55 lb dumbbell in the story uploaded by her.

Ad

Image credits: Instagram/@danicapatrick

Danica Patrick began her professional single-seat racing career in 1998 and soon moved to Europe to participate in the British Formula Ford Championship. Although she wasn't very successful in Europe, she met Bobby Rahal, who was the then Team Principal of the Jaguar F1 team.

Ad

Patrick connected with Rahal after returning to the US, who then gave her a drive in his IndyCar team i.e. Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. Danica Patrick then moved to Andretti after two seasons with RLL before she decided to make a move to stock car racing and join the NASCAR team Stewart-Haas Racing.

As of recently, Danica has shown her interest in politics and supported Donald Trump during the 2024 US Presidential Election campaign.

Ad

“So Proud”: Danica Patrick celebrated Tulsi Gabbard’s appointment as Director of National Intelligence

Danica Patrick began her political journey in 2023 when she attended the Turning Point USA American Fest. Her interest grew quickly and attended multiple Trump rallies before the 2024 Presidential elections. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver supported the Republican at the rallies and even spoke on behalf of the US President.

Ad

Tulsi Gabbard was recently appointed as Director of National Intelligence from Trump's cabinet. Patrick, who is a good friend of Gabbard was present at her hearing and congratulated her for becoming DNI. The 42-year-old uploaded a post congratulating Tulsi Gabbard on Instagram, as the caption read,

“So proud of @TulsiGabbard for showing the poise and presence needed to be our director of national intelligence. Not only does her 22 years of service to our country in office and in uniform prove her heart and competence..... but her friends and family do too. The kind of people she attracts are the best kind. Honest, caring, down to earth, and strong”

Ad

Danica Patrick was also present at Donald Trump's inauguration and oath-taking ceremony at the Capitol Rotunda in Washington DC. The American also used her social media presence to support Trump. Danica has over 946K followers on her Instagram.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback