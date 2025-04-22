Danica Patrick, the former racing driver, recently reshared her sister Brooke Selman's Instagram story, relating to their Boston Marathon Run a few years back. The former ran her first and only marathon back in 2021, and she finished the event with a time of 4:01:21s.

Seeing the moment being brought back to light by Selman, Danica Patrick has shared it on her Instagram stories as well. Moreover, the latter also added a caption, writing:

"Amazing memory with you sis."

Instagram/@danicapatrick

Patrick's sister, Brooke Selman, has mostly maintained a low profile. She has a private Instagram account that has 673 posts alongside 367 followers. She is following 639 people on the social media platform.

Danica Patrick would have loved to lock horns against Ayrton Senna and Dale Earnhardt Sr.

While Danica Patrick has shared a wholesome moment from back in the day with her sister, she also, sometime back (five weeks ago), revealed the names of the drivers that she would have loved to race against.

The 43-year-old drove competitively at the top level of American motorsports from 2005 onward until 2018. Her last outing came in that year's Indy 500 at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

In line with her racing career, she appeared on outkickthecoverage where she was asked to name drivers (dead or alive) that she would've liked to race against. In response, Patrick took the names of the late three-time Formula 1 world champion, Ayrton Senna and the late seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, Dale Earnhardt Sr.

"Well, so I'm assuming I'll be going to be racing against them, they are not in my car, right? I'm racing against them, driving. Well, maybe I'll just do a hybrid. Let's see because I think I'd probably wanna see how I stacked up against Ayrton Senna, which was, he was one of the greats in Formula 1. Maybe get out there and door bang with Dale Earnhardt Sr.," Patrick said.

Danica Patrick is an out-and-out legend in the world of American motorsports. In her debut year in IndyCar back in 2005, she was chosen as the Indy 500 Rookie of the Year. Moreover, her well-known 2008 triumph at the Indy Japan 300 is to date the only victory by a woman driver in the series.

Since bringing the curtain down on her racing career in 2018, she has transitioned into becoming an esteemed motorsport pundit (IndyCar, NASCAR and Formula 1). She even made an appearance as a pundit on Netflix's Drive to Survive series in Season 6 (based on the 2023 Formula 1 season).

