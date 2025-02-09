Danica Patrick points out "interesting" Beyonce-Hollywood occurrences along with hilarious Donald Trump meme 

Former IndyCar driver Danica Patrick uploaded a story on her Instagram account as she shared a digital content creator’s reaction to Beyonce getting the Grammy. The content creator derailed the Beyonce-Hollywood occurrences in the said reel as Danica then went on to share a Donald Trump meme related to the singer's Grammy.

Danica Patrick shared @solonoahtv’s reel on her Instagram as the creator slammed Beyonce’s music and roasted Hollywood for hailing the singer for her cultural impact. The reel began with Miley Cyrus saying, “The Grammy goes to… Even if it's not you Beyonce I might just say it is”, to which the creator gets triggered as he responds with,

“I don't understand why people like Beyonce. She has like maybe five good songs. I don't understand what the glaze is, where everybody talks about Beyonce like she walks on f**king water. Her music is good but she's not better than Rihanna, she's just not.”

Trending

“You could say cultural impact but the only cultural impact that she has is that she keeps getting referenced. It's like the Kardashians. It's like they don't have a cultural impact, they just keep getting brought back up. She won country album of the year”

Beyonce won the Grammy for Country Album of the Year for Cowboy Carter. The content creator went on to listen to the album as he added,

“Did they listen to it before they gave her the Grammy? Some of it is fine, none of this is country, some of it is a**”

As Danica Patrick shared the same in her story, she agreed with the reel maker's opinion of the Hollywood celebs giving Beyonce a shoutout. Her caption read,

“It is interesting that so many Celebs shout her out.”

Image credits: Instagram/@danicapatrick

A few hours later, she shared another story about Beyonce’s Grammy, but this time around, it was a meme. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver shared a Donald Trump meme which read,

“Breaking Trump signs Executive Order reversing Beyonce's Grammy Win for Best Country Album”

Image credits: Instagram/@danicapatrick

Donald Trump has been making changes all around the place ever since taking over the Presidential office which includes the recent USAID decision. Danica Patrick also reacted to the USAID employees being sent on leave.

Danica Patrick reacted to USAID’s decision to send almost all employees on Administrative leave

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) sent nearly 14,000 employees on administrative leave as Donald Trump and Co. accused USAID of wasting taxpayer's money and failing to align with the 'America First' policy.

Danica Patrick shared @upwardnews’ Instagram post about the same that featured Trump's advisor Elon Musk in the first slide and a screenshot of the notice published by USAID in the second slide.

The former IndyCar driver reacted to it by sharing it on her stories as the caption read,

“Must be”

Image credits: Instagram/@danicapatrick

Danica Patrick supported Donald Trump during the 2025 Presidential elections and was present at multiple rallies to support the Republicans. The 42-year-old also spoke on behalf of the US President and continues to use her social media presence to support him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback