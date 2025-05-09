Danica Patrick reacts to American Cardinal Prevost becoming the new Pope

Danica Patrick shared her reaction to Robert Prevost being elected as the first American Pope on Thursday (May 8), via her Instagram story. The former IndyCar driver commented that she felt the new pope's energy was 'humble and sweet,' while mentioning that it was a moment of pride for all Americans.
Cardinal Robert Prevost was elected Pope Leo XIV, as he became the first American-born pontiff in the Catholic Church's 2,000-year history. His election on May 8, 2025, followed a two-day conclave at the Vatican, where the College of Cardinals sat down to elect Pope Francis' replacement.
Former IndyCar and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick shared her thoughts on the election of the new Pope via her Instagram story on Thursday, as she stated that it was a good "time to be alive for Americans."
"His energy seems so humble and sweet. And he's from the Chicago area! Pretty cool. What a time to be alive for Americans. 🇺🇸", wrote Patrick.
Danica Patrick retired from motorsports in 2018, after over 13 years in IndyCar and NASCAR. During her time in American open-wheel racing, she made history by becoming the first woman to win a race in the series in 2008, at the Japan Indy 300 with Andretti.
Since retirement, Patrick has remained in the public light, not only due to her media appearances but also due to her social media activity. The American race car driver often shares her opinions on political and social issues via her social media, which has kept her in the news.
While Patrick had previously claimed that she was not religious at all, it has not stopped her from commenting on the election of the new pope.
Danica Patrick shares her reaction to Dr. Casey Means being nominated for U.S. Surgeon General
Danica Patrick shared her excitement at Dr. Casey Means being nominated for the post of U.S. Surgeon General by President Donald Trump on Thursday, May 8. The former IndyCar star also seemingly arrived in Washington, D.C., to witness the moment, as she shared images from in front of the Capitol building on Instagram.
Patrick wrote:
"What a time to be alive! There are so many amazing people in government that really want to help make America better. So excited to see the recent nomination of @drcaseyskitchen for surgeon general. DC is the place to be these days! Also, as you can see… gold button tops mean business. 😂"
Patrick has dabbled in the world of politics ever since 2024, as she endorsed Donald Trump and the Republican Party during the Presidential Elections. She even attended and spoke at a Trump campaign rally in November 2024, which was held at Lititz, Pennsylvania.
