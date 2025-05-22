Danica Patrick reacts to Colton Herta's "goodnight" video on her IG story

Andretti Global IndyCar driver Colton Herta has got the world talking following his hilarious goodnight antics. In line with this, the former racing driver turned motorsport pundit Danica Patrick has also dropped her reaction.

Herta recently posted a hilarious video via his social media handles, in which he can be seen calling a few of his fellow drivers to wish them 'good night'.

"Calling Race Car Drivers to tell them goodnight" Herta wrote.

The interaction is downright hilarious throughout the over 2-minute video. Danica Patrick shared it to her Instagram stories and came up with the following reaction (dropped a set of laughing emojis):

Danica Patrick l Instagram/@danicapatrick

Danica Patrick has a well-known reputation for being immensely active on her social media handles. She uses her wide reach to share her day-to-day activities with her fans. Moreover, she also uses her platforms to talk about various kinds of things by having conversations with people from different backgrounds.

Danica Patrick's take on Lewis Hamilton's woeful 2025 F1 season with Ferrari

Danica Patrick has a wealth of experience in motorsports and is often seen giving her analysis on Formula 1 during its Grand Prix weekends. In line with this, the 43-year-old appeared as a pundit during the recent three-day Miami Grand Prix weekend.

She talked about various things, and among them was Lewis Hamilton's tough start to life with the Maranello-based Ferrari Formula 1 team. She delved into how overthinking could be negatively affecting the seven-time world champion.

"What’s up with Lewis? I don’t know, but all I can say is that he’s with a new team, and it always takes time to transition into a new team. The baked-in handling of the car, the methods in which they go about doing things, all of this stuff takes time to learn and get familiar with. These weekends happen so fast" Patrick said via Crash.

She added:

"You have to be so on it, especially in a sprint weekend, which is really saying something as he proved making no changes on the sprint weekend proved to be good, so maybe they overthink things, possibly. That’s very easy to do in racing. Overthinking things can happen."

Lewis Hamilton is currently in sixth place in the Drivers' standings with only 53 points. He is behind his Ferrari F1 teammate Charles Leclerc, who is sitting on 61 points.

Hamilton, to the surprise of many, had a solid outing in last week's Imola Grand Prix after a horrendous qualifying (P12). In the 63-lap Grand Prix at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari racing circuit, the Brit was able to make up quite a few places to ultimately end his outing in fourth place behind McLaren's Oscar Piastri.

Several eyes, including that of Danica Patrick, will be on Hamilton's #44 car at the Monaco Grand Prix.

