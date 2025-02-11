Danica Patrick reacts to Donald Trump being "vulnerable" to help change America

Former IndyCar driver Danica Patrick was featured on the FOX News channel as reporter Brian Kilmeade questioned the 42-year-old about Donald Trump. A clip from the News channel was posted on @onenationfnc’s Instagram account as a reel where Patrick detailed how Trump is trying to bring a change to the US

Donald Trump has been making changes all over the country ever since he took over the Presidential office from Joe Biden, which included the USAID employees being sent off on administrative leave.

The US President is in no mood to stop as Brian Kilmeade highlighted how Trump is running laps around everyone, in gangster mode, and asked Danica Patrick about her opinion on the same. She said,

“I mean, let's face it, he was never really not cool. But for that little span of time, for about eight years, everybody loved him. But I think that overall, I just think that, you know, the ideologies and the things being pushed just got so far away from the way that people really live their life for a vast majority of the country. So it became completely unrelatable.”

“On top of that, mentioning all these people talking about him, he went on Joe Rogan and Theo Vaughn's show, and he's, like, really doing the things that people pay attention to and are fans of and follow and trust this day and age with really conveying the real them. So I think also his sort of longer format of being vulnerable, I think has really done a good job for him,” added Danica Patrick.

The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver supported Donald Trump during the 2024 Presidential elections and was present at multiple rallies to showcase her support. Danica Patrick even spoke on behalf of the US President occasionally.

Danica Patrick attended Donald Trump's inauguration and oath taking ceremony

Donald Trump took over the Presidential office on January 20, 2025, after the Inauguration and the oath-taking ceremony. The oath-taking was shifted indoors at the Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC. Danica Patrick was present at the ceremony as she uploaded a post about the same.

Danica flaunted a white dress and uploaded a selfie with YouTubers turned professional boxers, Jake Paul and Logan Paul. The caption read:

“What a crew for the inauguration! So much fun and so much laughing! Thanks @alexbruesewitz! However, I have learned there are a few things politics don't care much about.... Food, water, and sleep. We departed at 8am and returned at 2pm. Thank god I packed some water and was able to finally eat my breakfast. Also..... Melania was simply stunning and looked like the hottest mob boss.”

Danica Patrick has over 946,000 followers on Instagram and she uses her social presence to support Donald Trump by sharing stories and posts.

