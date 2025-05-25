Danica Patrick recalls her emotional first Indy 500 memory on FOX's 109th running coverage

Former IndyCar driver Danica Patrick was confirmed among the stars who'd be joining FOX’s broadcast team for the 109th running of the Indy 500. Patrick was involved in a conversation with Will Buxton as the duo opened the pre-race show for the iconic race.

During the show, the 43-year-old recalled her first Indy 500 memory and detailed what made the race so special.

FOX took over the broadcasting rights for the IndyCar series from NBC, promised to make the Indy 500 a great celebration, and take the greatest spectacle in racing back to its glory days. A part of this plan included getting together a star studded broadcast team, which included Danica Patrick and NASCAR legend Tony Stewart.

F1 Grand Prix of Mexico - Source: Getty

Coming into the 2025 Indy 500, Will Buxton, on the previous race show, asked Danica Patrick what made the Indy 500 special for her. The former IndyCar driver went on to detail her memories from the iconic race as she said (via the FOX live stream):

“It’s just been a part of my life my whole life. I remember being a kid and watching it on TV sitting around on the couch and got our chips and dip out. I might have taken a nap back in those days, being a little bit younger, but it's been a part of my life forever.”

“And then I finally came here when I was 14 years old in 1996. I was way down there at the exit of turn four in one of those suites. That was the year that it was a rain delay. So we sat around and played cards. All of us kids. And a race the next day. After being here and seeing that, I couldn't wait to race in the actual race,” added Danica Patrick.

The 43-year-old is to date the only woman to have won an IndyCar series race, as she won the Indy Japan 300 in 2008. Patrick is also the only woman to have led laps at the Indy 500 and the Daytona 500.

When Danica Patrick revealed the reason behind her retirement

Danica Patrick began her professional racing career when she moved to Europe to race in the Formula Ford championship. She then moved back to the US and became an IndyCar driver. Despite her success in IndyCar, she moved to race stock cars in NASCAR and wasn't as successful there.

Patrick featured on the Nightline TV Show in 2018 and detailed her reason for retiring from motorsports. She said:

“It wasn't in my heart anymore. What I love about racing is that ability to progress and get better and finish better and better and ultimately win. And I just felt like that was becoming less and less something that was in my control.”

The 2018 Daytona 500 and the Indy 500 were Patrick's last appearances in the respective motorsports.

