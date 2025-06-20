Danica Patrick shares adorable post for her dog 'Ella' for turning 10 years of age

Former IndyCar and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick has often shared adorable posts of her dogs on Instagram owing to her being a proud dog parent. However, her latest post was different as her Belgian Malinois, Ella, turned 10 on June 19, and she penned an emotional post on the Meta-owned platform.

Since retiring from racing in 2018, Patrick has turned to political activism and become a motorsport pundit. She often appears on F1 and IndyCar's panels of experts during Grand Prix weekends and shares her insights on the race lined up ahead.

Away from the racing scene, the 43-year-old has started various ventures and often posts stories of herself playing various other sports. However, Patrick's dogs often make up a fair percentage of her posts, and with Ela turning 10 on June 19, she captioned the following post on Instagram:

"My sweet sweet SWEET angel Ella is 10! 🎉 There isn’t anything I wouldn’t do for my babies. From kisses to jets to cooking their food to stem cells to sleeping in my bed to shortening vacations to cooler weather homes to even more kisses….. there is no end to my love because there is no end to theirs. It’s the purest kind. 🐕 💞."

On the other hand, Danica Patrick has been in numerous relationships over the years, but one relationship wore her down to nothing.

Danica Patrick reveals her most straining relationship

Danica Patrick (L) and Aaron Rodgers (R) at the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 60th Annual Daytona 500 - Source: Getty

Danica Patrick married Paul Edward Hospenthal in 205, but the pair's relationship soon fell apart as they separated in 2013. Since then, she has been in a relationship with former fellow NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and NFL's Aaron Rodgers, and many more.

Though her relationship with Rodgers only lasted for two years, it was the most stressful for the former racecar driver, as she revealed on the Sage Steel podcast. When asked about the most painful experience that she has ever had, Patrick named her breakup with the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback as the biggest outlier:

"It was sudden. Felt like it was my life, when you live with someone, it was your whole life. It's your dentist appointment. It's your hairdo, your clothes. It’s like your mailing address. It’s like everything."

"And because of the nature of the relationship was emotionally abusive so that wore me down to nothing. He leaves a trail of blood. I don't think I'm saying too much, you know earth-shattering stuff. There's been enough out there."

Expand Tweet

After her relationship with Rodgers, Patrick has not had any long-term relationships with anyone, as she has stayed away from the dating scene altogether.

