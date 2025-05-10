Danica Patrick shares clips of an intense workout on social media

Danica Patrick shared multiple clips of an intense workout via her Instagram stories on Friday (May 9). In these clips, the former race car driver could be seen performing multiple gym exercises, including the cable row and the reverse hyperextension.

Ad

After retirement from motorsports back in 2018, Danica Patrick has remained in the public eye, especially through the constant glimpses inside her personal life that she shares via her social media. One of these updates includes regular clips from her workout routines, which she undertakes most days of the week.

On Friday (May 9), the 43-year-old shared a series of clips from an intense workout session via her social media. This included exercises such as the seated cable row, which targets the middle back muscle groups, along with lats and biceps.

Ad

Trending

"Full silly goose mode today."

Screen grab from Danica Patrick's Instagram story [via Instagram/danicapatrick]

The former IndyCar star also shared a clip of herself performing the reverse hyperextension, along with a barbell load. This exercise usually targets the glutes, hamstrings, and lower back.

Ad

Screen grab from Patrick's Instagram story [via Instagram/danicapatrick]

Even in retirement, Patrick has remained as fit as an athlete, thanks to her commitment to exercise and the gym. She often shares updates about not only the different types of exercises she performs but also her diet and daily routine via her Instagram specifically.

Ad

The American had spent over 13 years racing in IndyCar and NASCAR, between 2005 and 2018. She holds the record of the only female ever to have won an Indy race, and also managed to finish on the podium of the 2009 Indy 500, the best result for a woman at the historic event.

Danica Patrick shares an adorable image of her dog Dallas

Danica Patrick at the 2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Danica Patrick shared an adorable image of her Siberian Husky, Dallas, via her Instagram story on Friday. The canine recently turned 11, as shared by Patrick via her Instagram in March 2025.

Ad

Patrick took to her Instagram to share a heart-warming image of the beautiful husky, who was simply resting on the bed.

Screen grab via Patrick's Instagram story [via Instagram/danicapatrick]

Patrick also has another dog, named Ella, who is a Belgian Shepherd, aged 9. Recently, the American also shared an emotional update about Ella, sharing that she had to go through stem cell and plasma replacement surgery in her hind legs.

Ad

Patrick raced in IndyCar and then NASCAR in the final stages of her career, before choosing to retire in 2018. She made the decision after the conclusion of the 2017 season, but took part in the 2018 editions of both the Indy 500 and the Daytona 500 as her farewell tour.

Now, the former Andretti driver currently lives in Scottsdale, Arizona, and has done so since her retirement. Patrick lives only with her two canine friends who are loved, and for whom she 'would literally do anything', as she has previously mentioned via Instagram.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samyak Sharma Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.



Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.



Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.



Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.