Danica Patrick shares clips of an intense workout on social media

Danica Patrick shared multiple clips of an intense workout via her Instagram stories on Friday (May 9). In these clips, the former race car driver could be seen performing multiple gym exercises, including the cable row and the reverse hyperextension.
After retirement from motorsports back in 2018, Danica Patrick has remained in the public eye, especially through the constant glimpses inside her personal life that she shares via her social media. One of these updates includes regular clips from her workout routines, which she undertakes most days of the week.
On Friday (May 9), the 43-year-old shared a series of clips from an intense workout session via her social media. This included exercises such as the seated cable row, which targets the middle back muscle groups, along with lats and biceps.
"Full silly goose mode today."
The former IndyCar star also shared a clip of herself performing the reverse hyperextension, along with a barbell load. This exercise usually targets the glutes, hamstrings, and lower back.
Even in retirement, Patrick has remained as fit as an athlete, thanks to her commitment to exercise and the gym. She often shares updates about not only the different types of exercises she performs but also her diet and daily routine via her Instagram specifically.
The American had spent over 13 years racing in IndyCar and NASCAR, between 2005 and 2018. She holds the record of the only female ever to have won an Indy race, and also managed to finish on the podium of the 2009 Indy 500, the best result for a woman at the historic event.
Danica Patrick shares an adorable image of her dog Dallas
Danica Patrick shared an adorable image of her Siberian Husky, Dallas, via her Instagram story on Friday. The canine recently turned 11, as shared by Patrick via her Instagram in March 2025.
Patrick took to her Instagram to share a heart-warming image of the beautiful husky, who was simply resting on the bed.
Patrick also has another dog, named Ella, who is a Belgian Shepherd, aged 9. Recently, the American also shared an emotional update about Ella, sharing that she had to go through stem cell and plasma replacement surgery in her hind legs.
Patrick raced in IndyCar and then NASCAR in the final stages of her career, before choosing to retire in 2018. She made the decision after the conclusion of the 2017 season, but took part in the 2018 editions of both the Indy 500 and the Daytona 500 as her farewell tour.
Now, the former Andretti driver currently lives in Scottsdale, Arizona, and has done so since her retirement. Patrick lives only with her two canine friends who are loved, and for whom she 'would literally do anything', as she has previously mentioned via Instagram.
