Danica Patrick shares first message after joining FOX for the 109th Indy 500

Danica Patrick has shared her feelings after joining FOX Sports' broadcast team for the 109th Indy 500. The American media giant announced her as part of the TV team on Thursday, alongside racing legend Tony Stewart and veteran FOX presenter Chris Myers.

Patrick will be at Indianapolis Motor Speedway to cover the qualifying sessions on Saturday and Sunday, and the race on May 25. On Friday, FOX uploaded a promotional video for the Indy 500 on X featuring Hollywood star Dylan Sprouse.

Sprouse hyped the 'Greatest Spectacle of Racing' in the short 1-minute, 16-second video, which was well received by IndyCar fans. Danica Patrick replied to that post on X, expressing her excitement about covering the event with FOX.

"It’s Indy time baby! Excited to be working with the Fox team for qualifying this weekend and the race next Sunday!"

Danica Patrick has been covering the Indy 500 since 2019. She was a part of NBC's broadcast team until the company lost IndyCar's official broadcasting rights to FOX before the 2025 season.

However, FOX bringing her on board as a presenter hasn't gone down well with fans. Patrick's stint as a racing analyst has been in hot water for a few years, with some of her controversial opinions drawing mass fan backlash.

When Danica Patrick's racing career came full circle at the 2018 Indy 500

The Danica Double - Behind the Scenes with Danica Patrick - Source: Getty

Danica Patrick concluded her racing career in 2018 with 'The Danica Double', i.e., racing in her final Daytona 500 in February and Indy 500 in May. Though both races ended on a low with her crashing out, she would finish her professional racing career with the IndyCar race that gave her fame in 2005.

Patrick recorded multiple firsts for a woman during her debut at the Indy 500 in 2005. She led the race for 19 laps and finished in P4, both unprecedented feats for a woman driver at the prestigious race.

Before the 2018 Indy 500, Patrick explained why she chose the 'Greatest Spectacle of Racing' as her final race.

"Good memories, a lot of memories, period. All brought together for one last race, and so it's gonna be an emotional race day, but I'm gonna try and have as much fun as possible, and go out with the best possible finish I can manage," she said, via ESPN on YouTube.

Patrick also spoke about the full circle moment, saying:

"I can't think of a better place to end than here, where it all began. And it's just come really full circle."

Patrick's best finish at the Indy 500 came in 2009 with Andretti Autosport, where she secured a P3 result. It was the first time that the IMS saw a woman stand on the podium at the Indy 500.

