Danica Patrick shares hilarious clip from British actor Joel Wood

Danica Patrick reshared a hilarious clip via her instagam on Monday (April 28), which was originally posted by British actor Joel Wood, in which he jokingly appealed to scientists to increase the life span of dogs. Patrick herself has two dogs, which includes a Belgian Shepherd and a Siberian Husky.

Ever since her retirement from motorsports in 2018, Patrick has used her social media to shares glimpses from her personal life on a regular basis. This also includes regular updates about her two dogs, Ella and Dallas.

As a dog-mom, the former IndyCar driver also shares a lot of canine related memes and jokes via her social media. She also reshared a hilarious dog-related reel on Monday.

British actor Joel Wood shared a video on April 23, where he joked about how scientists need to get their priorities right by focusing on increasing a dog's lifespan rather than adding another camera to the iPhone. He said:

"This is a message to all the science and tech companies. I don't want another iPhone, okay? I want my dog to live till sixty. Get your priorities right, what are you doing? I don't want another camera on my iPhone, I don't want AI. I want my Cocker Spaniel to live as long as I do, okay? So get cracking, use your intelligence for good."

Patrick simply reshared this hilarious reel via her instagram story and offered no comment of her own.

Screen grab from Danica Patrick's instagram story [via instagram/danicapatrick]

Patrick's Belgian Shepherd, Ella, is 9, while her Husky, Dallas has recently turned 11. Recently, the 43-year-old shared that Ella had to get stem cells and plasma replacement surgery in her hind-legs, as she was diagnosed with arthritis.

Patrick currently resides in Scottsdale, Arizona with her two four-legged friends. She shares daily updates of her personal life with her fans on instagram, which includes her gym routine as well as other details of her personal life.

Danica Patrick recently shared her love of dogs as she wished Dallas a happy birthday

Danica Patrick at the 2022 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Danica Patrick shared a birthday post for her Siberian Husky, Dallas' birthday on March 11. Along with this, she added an emotional message about her love for her dogs and animals in general.

Sharing adorable photographs of her celebrating Dallas' birthday with Ella there as well, Patrick wrote:

"I can’t believe Dallas is 11! My how time flies.

"I would literally do anything for my babies. Anyone that knows me knows how much I love animals, but dogs in particular. I like them more than humans. I definitely cry for them more than humans. Must of been a dog in a recent life. I hope so….. meant I was a pure loving soul somewhere along my journey. 🩷"

Danica Patrick retired from motorsports in 2018 and has since been living in Arizona. She was married to Paul Edward Hospenthal in 2005, but their relationship ended in 2013. Since then, she has also been in relationships with NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. up until 2017 and American footballer Aaron Rodgers up until 2020.

