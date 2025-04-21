Danica Patrick shares hilarious meme as she wishes Happy Easter

Danica Patrick shared a hilarious meme on Sunday via her Instagram, as she wished a happy Easter to her followers online. The former IndyCar driver reshared the meme which was originally shared by author and public figure David Harris Jr.
Danica Patrick is fairly regular at posting about a whole host of topics via her various social media platforms. The 43-year-old has used her online presence to remain in the public light, ever since her retirement from motorsports back in 2018.
The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver shares her thoughts and opinions about a variety of topics, which includes spiritual, political, and social messaging. Patrick also often shares other content, especially through her Instagram stories, which sometimes include memes, jokes, or quotes from various sources.
On Sunday, Patrick reshared a meme, which was originally posted by right-wing activist and author, David Harris Jr., which was related to Jesus Christ's resurrection, on the occasion of Easter. Along with resharing, Patrick also used the meme as an opportunity to wish her followers a happy Easter.
"Haha! Happy Easter!" she wrote.
Patrick also uses her social media to share updates about her day-to-day life, giving her fans a glimpse into her personal life on a regular basis. This includes regular videos from her workout routines, images of her family and pets, and other miscellaneous activities that she may undertake.
Danica Patrick shares adorable photograph of her dog with Easter themed caption
Danica Patrick shared an adorable update about her pets, including her Belgian Shepherd, via her Instagram story on Sunday. She even referred to her pets as her 'rabbits', presumably in the spirit of Easter.
Patrick shared a series of photographs of her pets and referred to her dogs as rabbits. She first shared a photo of her Belgian Shepherd, Ella, on Sunday.
"My silly rabbits," Patrick wrote.
Patrick also shared a photograph of her Siberian Husky, who is named Dallas.
Recently in March, Patrick shared that Dallas has now turned 11. Ella, on the other hand, is 9-years-old, and has undergone Stem Cells and Plasma replacement procedures on her hind legs, as revealed by Patrick via her social media.
After her retirement from NASCAR in 2018, Patrick has become an advocate of spirituality, and even shares messages about the same via her podcast, named Pretty Intense. She has also now dabbled in the field of politics, having endorsed Donald Trump and the Republican party during the 2024 Presidential elections in the United States.