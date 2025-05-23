Danica Patrick shares intriguing reel talking about how running is bad for health

Danica Patrick reshared a reel via her Instagram story on Friday, in which fitness influencer Nate Belmar spoke about the disadvantages of running as an exercise. The social media personality claimed that 50% of all runners have some sort of injury, which is a higher percentage than that of high level athletes.

Danica Patrick has often used her social media platforms as a means to share social and political messages with her fans, ever since the former IndyCar driver entered the world of politics back in early 2024. The 43-year-old has also been accused of spreading conspiracy theories in the past, especially relating to health and dietary topics.

On Friday, Patrick shared a clip of fitness influencer Nate Belmar talking about how running is incorrectly considered a good means of exercise, in his opinion. The American, appearing on Sean Kelly's podcast, claimed that 50% of all runners report injuries.

"The statistics on the percentage of people that claim to be runners, I think is 50% right now, in terms of people being injured. So we're talking about a higher percentage than the NFL, higher percentage than the NBA." said Belmar.

"It's not only the running, it's the running with the closed encapsulated shoes, that you don't get the full splay of the toes, right? People are like 50-60 years old, having foot problems." he added.

Patrick reshared this reel via her Instagram story on Friday and also added a comment of her own.

"Running sucks. Walking rules. Lifting is king."

Screen grab from Danica Patrick's instagram story [via instagram/danicapatrick]

Belmar also went on to claim that walking, especially at a higher pace, is a much better form of exercise than running, which according to him, only causes injuries and foot problems in the later stages of people's lives.

Danica Patrick attended the "Make America Healthy Again" event in Washington D.C. on Thursday

Danica Patrick spoke at a Donald Trump rally in Lititz, Pennsylvania, back in Nov 2024 - Source: Getty

Danica Patrick attended the White House press event featuring President Donald Trump and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., where the 'Make America Healthy Again' commission presented the findings of their inaugural report on Thursday. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver has been a vocal advocate of the RFK Jr. backed movement.

Sharing a photograph from the event, Patrick thanked both Trump and RFK Jr. for their efforts regarding the MAHA movement, via her Instagram story on Thursday.

"Thank you @realdonaldtrump @robertfnennedyjr for being willing to stand for what's right."

Screen grab from Danica Patrick's instagram story [via instagram/danicapatrick]

The MAHA movement has been Patrick's primary focus, amid her support for the Republican party and Donald Trump over the last year. The American had also backed RFK Jr. in his bid to become the HHS Secretary in the Trump administration, and had also proclaimed his taking over the role as 'the dawn of a new day'.

