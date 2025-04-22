Danica Patrick shares post about World Economic Forum's Klaus Schwab resigning from his position as the chairman

Danica Patrick shared a post about the World Economic Forum's Chief, Klaus Schwab, resigning from his post on Instagram. The German executive founded the WEF and is stepping back from his role after 55 years.

Ad

Schwab made the announcement of his resignation on Monday, sharing his decision as he entered the 88th year of his life. No other explanation was provided by him with regards to the reason behind the decision.

Over the last few years, a man who was once seen as a pioneer was garnering criticism from both the right and the left sides of the political spectrum around the Western world. The WEF had started getting condemnation for becoming too elitist and out of touch with the realities of ordinary people.

Ad

Trending

Left-wing voices have accused the forum of elitism and superficial concern for social issues, while right-wing critics have claimed that it promotes a globalist agenda that threatens national sovereignty.

Danica Patrick's Instagram story:

Screengrab from Danica Patrick's Instagram story/@danicapatrick

The decision was made following an extraordinary meeting that took place in Geneva on April 20. The Forum's Vice Chairman, Peter Brabeck-Letmathe, will now take charge on an interim basis until a new one is appointed.

Ad

WEF remains a key platform for dialogue on global challenges. Schwab’s departure marks a turning point, and his successor will inherit the forum’s extensive influence and its growing skepticism from critics worldwide.

Danica Patrick, who has become a prominent supporter of President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, has previously expressed skepticism toward globalist institutions like the WEF.

Danica Patrick's journey in the world of politics

Republican Presidential Nominee Donald Trump Campaigns In Pennsylvania - Source: Getty

Danica Patrick has shared that her political awakening came after she attended the AmFest event, organized by political activist Charlie Kirk, during the final month of 2023. She then shared the story of going on news anchor Tucker Carlson's show in early 2024 and subsequently entering the world of politics from there.

Ad

Patrick was known primarily for her exploits in the world of IndyCar and NASCAR, up until her retirement from motorsports in 2018. Since 2024, the 43-year-old has become active in the political realm, endorsing Donald Trump during the 2024 Presidential elections.

In previous media appearances, Patrick mentioned that she had even stopped consuming the news in the past, but was drawn into politics after receiving backlash for posting a photograph from the aforementioned AmFest event in 2023. She also said that 2024 was the first election she ever voted in, specifically because of her support for Trump.

The former IndyCar race-winner even campaigned for Trump at Lititz, Pennsylvania, in November 2024, speaking in support of the Republican presidential nominee. She even hosted rallies for Tulsi Gabbard and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. during the election period.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samyak Sharma Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.



Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.



Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.



Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports. Know More