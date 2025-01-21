Danica Patrick shares a selfie with Jake Paul & Logan Paul from Donald Trump’s oath-taking ceremony

Former IndyCar and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick uploaded a story on her Instagram on January 21, 2025, as she shared a selfie from Donald Trump's oath-taking ceremony including Jake Paul and Logan Paul. Trump won the 2024 Presidential election and took over the Presidential office duties on January 20, 2025, from Joe Biden.

Patrick, who supported Donald Trump during the 2024 election campaign was present in Washington DC as the US President took the oath. But not only her, the popular YouTuber and influencer turned professional boxer Jake Paul and Logan Paul were also present at the ceremony.

Patrick uploaded a selfie on her Instagram story as the Paul brothers alongside herself sat down for the ceremony. The former IndyCar driver was sitting in the row ahead of them as she clicked the selfie. Trump advisor Alex Bruesewitz and comedian Theo Von were also present at the event and were captured in the selfie.

Danica Patrick's caption for the selfie read:

“Just a regular ole Monday. 🤪”

Picture credit: Image via @danicapatrick on Instagram

The next story uploaded by Patrick was a group picture that included Donald Trump advisors, supporters, Jake Paul, Logan Paul, and herself. The picture was clicked outside the Capitol Rotunda, where Trump’s oath ceremony was held. The caption read:

“What a crew!”

Picture credit: Image via @danicapatrick on Instagram

The ceremony was moved inside the Capitol Rotunda and it was the first time in 40 years that it took place indoors.

Danica Patrick shares a picture of Donald Trump's cabinet on Instagram

Danica Patrick was involved in Donald Trump's 2024 Presidential election and was spotted at multiple rallies to showcase her support for the US President. The former IndyCar driver even spoke on behalf of Trump at rallies. As Trump’s second cabinet for the US President role was decided, Patrick shared a picture on her Instagram story.

The 42-year-old shared journalist Benny Johnson's post on her story whose caption read:

“Holy Smokes. The New Trump Cabinet just Assembled for their first group photo and it literally looks like Team America. Will you get tired of winning?”

“Golden Era,” Danica Patrick added.

Image via @danicapatrick on Instagram

The picture shared by Patrick included Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, and other cabinet members.

