Danica Patrick turns heads with clips from an intense workout

Danica Patrick shared clips from an intense workout session via her Instagram, turning heads and showcasing her dedication to fitness on Friday. The former IndyCar star has kept herself fit even after retirement and often shares glimpses of her workout routines on social media.

Patrick joined IndyCar with Rahal Letterman Racing in 2005 and earned three pole positions in her rookie year. Later in 2008 with Andretti, she created history by becoming the first and only female driver ever to win an IndyCar race, a record still intact.

After her time in the open-wheel series, she moved over to NASCAR completely in 2012, and later retired from motorsports, after one last Indy 500 appearance with Ed Carpenter in 2018.

Nowadays, Patrick is a media personality, who often shares glimpses of her personal life via her social media accounts. This includes a whole array of things, ranging from her political opinions to her workout routines.

On Friday, Patrick shared a brief look into her workout routine, where she could be seen doing an exercise for her glutes using a safety squat bar. She shared this video via her Instagram story.

Screengrab from Danica Patrick's Instagram story [via Instagram/@danicapatrick]

The 42-year-old has stayed in great shape even after retirement from motorsports and also dabbled in modeling. She appeared as a model for ESPN, Sports Illustrated, and her famous GoDaddy Super Bowl commercial.

Patrick also shared a subsequent video via her Instagram story, performing a hack squat with a barbell, and her heels elevated.

Screengrab from Danica Patrick's Instagram story [via Instagram/@danicapatrick]

Patrick first began her stock-car career in the Xfinity Series, while still competing in IndyCar in 2010 and 2011. She made her Sprint Cup debut only in 2012, at the Daytona 500.

Danica Patrick shares a peek into her Friday night via Instagram story

Danica Patrick at the Turning Point Inaugural-Eve Ball at Washington, D.C., 2024 - Source: Getty

Danica Patrick kicked off her weekend in cozy fashion, sharing the update with her fans on Instagram. The 42-year-old shared an image of her enjoying a steak as she winds down at the end of the Friday night.

Sharing the image on Instagram, Patrick outlined all the activities she indulged in on Friday in her hometown of Phoenix, Arizona. She wrote:

"Friday... 18 holes alone⛳️ Bath🛀 Pajamas🧦 Red Wine🍷 Steak🥩"

Screengrab from Danica Patrick's Instagram story [via Instagram/@danicapatrick]

Patrick has been previously spotted enjoying a round of golf, which is one of her hobbies that she picked up ever since her retirement from motorsports.

Patrick has been in the news lately, especially after she came out strongly in support of the Republican party and Donald Trump during the 2024 Presidential Elections. The former IndyCar driver also campaigned for now-Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, during her campaign in 2024.

