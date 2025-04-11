Danica Patrick is a revered figure in the whole of the United States and was recently invited to a wine tasting event at The Americano. She was coupled by a myriad of wineries and chef Beau MacMillan and shared images from the event on her Instagram.

The former IndyCar driver has had one of the most prestigious racing careers in the sport's history. Patrick is the only female driver to have ever led an Indy 500 lap. Moreover, she became the first woman to have won an IndyCar race in 2008 after her impressive victory at the Motegi Speedway in Japan.

On the other hand, since her retirement in 2018, Danica Patrick has switched to multiple careers. Though she has largely remained a motorsports pundit, she has also campaigned for Donald Trump in the last US presidential elections.

With the former female driver's arsenal seemingly ever-expanding, she made several allies along the way. Patrick was subsequently invited to a wine tasting event at The Americano and shared about the event on her Instagram with stunning pictures:

"Great wine tasting event for @somniumwine and @danicarosewine at @the_americano_restaurant. We were joined by some fellow winery’s that @fayardwines makes wine for and fed by @chefbeaumac! Followed by a night cap at the very very cool bar below The Americano called @tellyourfriendsaz."

On the other hand, Danica Patrick often shares snippets from her life on the meta-owned platform and turned 43 on March 25.

Danica Patrick shared her 43rd birthday post on Instagram

Danica Patrick at the F1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix - Source: Getty

The former racecar driver celebrated her 43rd birthday this year. She was busy enjoying her day and revealed images from her recent vacation on Instagram a few days later, where Patrick had been on a skiing venture in the mountains along with her furry friends:

"Stretched celebrating 43 out for 10 days."

Danica Patrick has earned massive accolades in the IndyCar realm as she bagged seven podiums, three poles, and a victory within the open-wheel championship. However, she received the majority of her fame from the NASCAR realm.

The 43-year-old has the record for making the most race starts in the NASCAR Cup Series by a female driver at 191 starts. Despite not having won a race in the stock car racing series, she became the first pole-sitter in the championship.

Moreover, this pole position came at the elusive Daytona 500 in 2013, helping Patrick establish her name in the championship. Five years later, she made her final race start in the series at the Daytona 500, which ended in a tragic fashion when she was involved in a multi-car wreck during Stage 2 and retired from the race. Danica Patrick then made her final start at the 2018 Indy 500 and called it quits on her career.

