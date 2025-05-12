David Malukas issues sarcastic explanation for late race moment in SANSIO GP

The 2025 SONSIO Grand Prix was an extremely exciting watch, but for the AJ Foyt Racing driver, David Malukas, it ended on a bitter note, prematurely. With 15 laps remaining in the 85-lap tussle, he found himself on the grass while going through a specific s-section of the racetrack, and at that moment, his outing came to a disappointing end.

Ad

Following the noise that got created around the incident, Malukas has shared his take on it. The 23-year-old re-shared IndyCar's post and came up with a hilarious reaction on X:

"Made a sacrifice for the fans," Malukas wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

David Malukas is in his maiden campaign with the AJ Foyt Racing team this year. After the first five rounds of the 2025 IndyCar season, he currently finds himself in 19th place in the drivers' standings with 63 points.

He is behind the likes of Arrow McLaren's Nolan Siegel (65 points) and Ed Carpenter Racing's Christian Rasmussen (66 points). Next up on the race calendar is the Indy 500.

"We got unlucky again" - David Malukas on SONSIO GP result

While David Malukas saw the funny side of things around IndyCar's SONSIO GP Post, he came up with an in-depth review of his IMS road course outing. The 23-year-old, via AJ Foyt Racing's official website, touched on quite a few things.

Ad

Malukas felt that his car was overheating during the SONSIO GP, and he also asserted that qualifying was a bit of a disappointment.

"Well, we were around 15 laps short. It just kind of sums up the start of this season. We got unlucky again. Had some overheating issues, and our race ended up short there, which is really unfortunate, because I think we had a really good race car coming up from the back. Qualifying was a little bit of a rough performance from my side," Malukas said.

Ad

Following this, his stance switched to the all-important Indy 500, and in line with this, he wished that his luck would hopefully change at the event.

"Hopefully, all this bad luck that's been happening will be gone. Maybe the Pope, who's from Chicago, can give us some help for the 500."

David Malukas has been competing in the IndyCar series since 2022. He has so far amassed over 40 race starts and has managed to put on board two podium finishes.

Keeping in view everything that has been discussed, the ongoing 2025 season holds huge importance for him. Given the cut-throat nature of motorsports, Malukas would be required to put in consistent performances for the AJ Foyt Racing team. His teammate Santino Ferrucci is in 15th place in the drivers' standings with 73 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Negi Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports. He is extremely adept at producing all kinds of articles. When he is not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains and exploring scenic places. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.