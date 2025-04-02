David Malukas opens up on "big turning point" after harsh Arrow McLaren axing

David Malukas revealed how he struggled to cope with the news of him being axed by Arrow McLaren during the 2024 season after his unfortunate mountain biking incident. The American also said that convincing himself that he could comeback from this setback was the 'big turning point' for him.

In September 2023, it was announced that Arrow McLaren would be adding David Malukas to their 2024 roster. But just a month before the season started, the 23-year-old suffered tore ligament damage and a dislocated left wrist, which meant he had to undergo surgery.

With the whole season looming and Malukas' return unknown, McLaren decided to release him from the contract in April. After this, he managed to return to the series, and joined Meyer Shank Racing from Laguna Seca onwards.

Speaking on the Pit Pass Indy podcast on Wednesday, the American revealed the mental challenges he went through during that tough period in 2024, and how he managed to convince himself to get back up.

"It was definitely very tough for me," Malukas said. "Tough few days for sure, being alone in my house and having to ponder on all of it. But, I decided that it's not the end, things are gonna get better, hands are gonna come back and I'll be back. And I think that was a big turning point for me mentally to work on myself and showed myself in the IndyCar paddock."

After 10 races with Meyer Shank last year, David Malukas joined A. J. Foyt Racing on a multi-season contract, to join the team from 2025 onwards. He made his debut with his new team at the inaugural race of the 2025 IndyCar season around the streets of St. Petersburg.

Malukas managed to finish the first race of the season in 13th and followed that up with a 18th placed finish in the second round at Thermal.

David Malukas joked that the Arrow McLaren axing changed him 'to infinity and beyond'

David Malukas driving his #4 Foyt Team car during the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Source: Getty

David Malukas shared a hilarious gag as he quoted the Disney movie Toy Story to explain how much the Arrow McLaren axing made him stronger. The American also claimed that the event made him mature beyond his years.

Speaking on the Pit Pass Indy podcast, David Malukas was asked how his accident and the subsequent McLaren sacking changed him, and the 23-year-old shared that he had matured, and also made a hilarious Toy Story reference.

"I mean, I couldn't even put it into a number. I mean, to infinity and beyond, like they say in Toy Story," Malukas said and laughed. "It was a big change, like I said I feel like I matured in age so much and I don't think I would be the driver I am today [without it]," he added.

2025 is only Malukas' fourth season in IndyCar, as the American made his series debut back in 2022 with Dale Coyne Racing. In the year before that, he had finished second in the Indy Lights, runner-up to Kyle Kirkwood.

