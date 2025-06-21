Devlin DeFrancesco makes IndyCar cameraman's day at Road America, a week after they collided on pit road

Devlin DeFrancesco shared a heartwarming moment with IndyCar cameraman Bama at Road America. A week ago, the cameraman collided with the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver on the pit road at the WWT Raceway while running on foot to follow him.

DeFrancesco started the Bommario Automotive Group 500 in 17th place. On lap 5 of 260, he had a spin and crashed into the barriers rear-first. He hopped out of his car, which was wheeled away by the marshals to pit road.

However, his race was far from over. His No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing squad took over 20 laps to repair his car and called upon him to return to his car. Devlin DeFrancesco, who wasn't near his garage, started running back towards it with an IndyCar cameraman for FOX running behind him to get the story on air.

However, when DeFrancesco came to a halt, the cameraman, Bama, tripped and collided with him. Bama fell to the floor, with the camera facing him. FOX immediately cut away to the action on track, as the commentators had a chuckle.

IndyCar is now in Wisconsin for the 2025 XPEL Grand Prix at Road America. On Saturday (June 21), the series posted a video of Devlin DeFrancesco meeting Bama on pit road with a gift to put the hilarious incident behind them. He gifted the camera veteran a bottle of Buffalo Trace bourbon whiskey.

"I'm so sorry, man," Bama immediately said upon seeing DeFrancesco.

He was blown away when he saw the bottle of whiskey in the 25-year-old driver's hand and shared a warm embrace with him.

"Appreciate it, brother. I am just glad I didn't hit you," he jokingly added.

After the race at WWTR last weekend, DeFrancesco was also kind enough to give an update on Bama's situation. Speaking about the cameraman's fall, he told reporter Christopher DeHarde:

"I think he was fine. I was running because I was told to get back in the car. He was running behind me and tripped, unfortunately."

For the RLL driver, it was a weekend to forget. He finished in 23rd position and 43 laps down from the leaders.

Devlin DeFrancesco shows promising pace in opening practice at Road America

After the Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Devlin DeFrancesco was downbeat. He revealed that the team didn't know the cause of his spin, which was induced by the lack of rear grip.

"We've been lacking rear grip all weekend. We've just had real inconsistent balances. I don't know if we aren't working the floor properly. It could be a bunch of different things. We need to review it and see," DeFrancesco told Christopher DeHarde.

However, in IndyCar's practice session one on Friday (June 20) at Road America, the No. 45 Honda driver's pace was on point. He set the second-quickest lap of the day with a time of 1:45.1414.

Andretti Global driver Kyle Kirkwood was the quickest on Friday and the only one to enter the 1:44s with a lap time of 1:44.988 around the 4.048-mile circuit.

