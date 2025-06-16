Devlin DeFrancesco describes hilarious collision with IndyCar cameraman on pit road at WWTR

Devlin DeFrancesco was the first victim of an early spin at the 2025 Bommarito Automotive Group 500 on Sunday (June 15). He lost the rear of his No. 30 Honda on Lap 5 of 260 and crashed rear-first into the barriers. The 25-year-old hopped out of the car unscathed, as the marshals wheeled away his car.

DeFrancesco made it back to pit road and assumed his race was done. However, on lap 25, his No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan squad called on him to return to the car, with the required repairs done. The Canadian driver began running towards his car in the pits, as an eager IndyCar cameraman followed him on foot.

Devlin DeFrancesco came to a dead halt at one point, but the cameraman didn't have a racer-like reflex to stop in time. He ran into the RLL driver and fell to the ground, with the camera facing him. The FOX commentators, who were describing DeFrancesco's return, broke into laughter upon seeing the incident on air.

In a post-race interview with reporter Christopher DeHarde, DeFrancesco spoke about the collision:

"I think he (cameraman) was fine. I was running because I was told to get back in the car. He was running behind me and tripped, unfortunately."

Devlin DeFrancesco's only aim after getting back in the race was to keep it clean. He was already over 20 laps down when he rejoined the race. As RLL sent him out on the track, he finished the race in 23rd instead of dead last. He benefited from Will Power's puncture-induced DNF, Louis Foster and Josef Newgarden crashing out and Scott McLaughlin's retirement because of a mechanical issue.

Devlin DeFrancesco highlights RLL's many issues that could've cause early spin at WWTR

Devlin DeFrancesco drives his No. 30 Honda on pit road at the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - Source: Getty

Devlin DeFrancesco was RLL's quickest qualifier on Saturday, securing a P17 spot in the starting order. However, he finished the 2025 Bommarito Automotive Group 500, 43 laps down from the leaders after his early spin.

It was a second consecutive 23rd position finish for him after having a mechanical issue at the Detroit GP two weeks before. After Sunday's race at WWTR, he revealed how RLL was lacking rear grip throughout the weekend, culminating in the spin on lap 5. When DeHarde asked him about the incident, DeFrancesco said:

"We don't know. I just lost the rear. We've been lacking rear grip all weekend. We've just had real inconsistent balances. I don't know if we aren't working the floor properly. It could be a bunch of different things. We need to review it and see. When we went back out, it was hard to drive. But we'll work through it."

After qualifying, his teammate Graham Rahal had also complained about the lack of pace in RLL's cars on ovals. The Brownsburg, Indiana-based team had a terrible day at WWTR, with Graham Rahal finishing in P22, Devlin DeFrancesco in P23, and Louis Foster DNFing after a Lap 128 crash where he collected Josef Newgarden.

