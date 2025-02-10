"Driving in": Danica Patrick endorses Robert Grant's 'universal simulation' featuring show

The former professional driver turned motorsports pundit, Danica Patrick, has recently endorsed Robert Grant's Code X season 2. The latter is a well-known polymath and an entrepreneur.

Code X is a filmed series of expert lectures aimed at targeting one's mind. Via this, Grant navigates the audience through vast interwoven levels of philosophy, universal mathematics, and ancient wisdom.

In line with this, Patrick indicated that she is looking forward to the upcoming season 2 of Code X. The 42-year-old, via her Instagram stories, shared the video of Grant where he talks about 'universal simulation'.

Moreover, Patrick was so fascinated with the video, that she stated her interest by captioning it with a strong two-word response.

Trending

"Driving In," she wrote.

Instagram/ Danica Patrick

In the early part of the video, Robert Grant says:

"Perception defines reality, that the only real obstacles we experience in this world are the ones we persistently allow ourselves to attach to and believe in. Maybe what we consider to be random, is not really random at all. This season on Code X, megatron, that great architect of this universal simulation has left us a cipher."

Code X season 2 is all set to premiere worldwide on February 10th.

Danica Patrick interviewed Certified Health Nut's Troy Casey

While Danica Patrick has shown her interest in Robert Grant's Code X season 2, she also posted an interaction with Certified Health Nut's Troy Casey on her Instagram account (February 7). Casey is well-known in the field of restoring physical, mental, and emotional balance.

Patrick asked Casey to name the most important pillar of his health guide and he added the following:

"The legacy, the purpose, because if we don't have purpose, anywhere will do. And what you see in the world today, is just purposeless. People going around in circles, and I was there, so I know. I was chasing paper out of college, what do I do for money? I don't know who I am or what I'm doing, just show me the money."

Patrick has been active on her socials in recent months. From supporting US President Donald Trump to hyping up the former military officer Tulsi Gabbard on her appointment as the new Director of National Intelligence, she has been very active on social media.

The 42-year-old's last competitive outing as a racecar driver was at the IndyCar 2018 Indianapolis 500. She is the most successful woman in the history of American motorsports. In the highest class of open-wheel racing in America, Danica Patrick competed in 116 races, scoring one win, seven podiums, and three pole positions. Currently, she actively acts as an analyst for motorsports events like Formula 1, NASCAR, etc.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback