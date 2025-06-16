"Dude that was epic driving": IndyCar drivers and fans react as Conor Daly shares legendary onboard from WWTR race

IndyCar drivers and fans were in awe of the sensational moves Conor Daly pulled off during yesterday's 260-lap WWTR race. He was on it from the get-go, and during the initial laps, he went from P15 (starting position) to P7, making moves left, right, and centre.

Ultimately, at the end of the chaotic oval event, Conor Daly was able to bring home 29 points for Juncos Hollinger Racing by ending up in sixth position behind AJ Foyt's Santino Ferrucci.

Daly recently shared his first lap heroics via Instagram and uploaded a POV video from the onboard camera on his car and wrote:

"P15 to P7 in less than 2 minutes! The desire to win one of these things burns brighter than ever. Giving it everything I’ve got. Enjoy the ride on the high line," Daly wrote.

While usually the fans are the ones making their feelings known in the comment section, a few IndyCar drivers have also acknowledged Daly's World Wide Technology Raceway efforts.

Former Meyer Shank Racing driver Simon Pagenaud wrote:

"Dude that was some epic driving… @tomas.scheckter.1 inspiration !!"

Simon Pagenaud's comment on Conor Daly's heroics - Instagram/@conordaly22

Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin also dropped a comment on Daly's post.

"Ok Tomas."

Scott McLaughlin's reaction to Conor Daly's post - Instagram/@conordaly22

Here are some of the fan reactions:

"My man racing against the bots on easy," a fan wrote.

"Amazing. This is brilliant," another added.

"Incredible race man. Put on an incredible show!" a fan wrote.

After the first eight rounds of the 2025 IndyCar season, Conor Daly is currently in 17th place in the drivers' standings with 125 points.

"Felt really cool": Conor Daly on his WWTR outing

While Conor Daly has got the world talking about his sensational moves during the Bommarito Automotive Group 500, he himself talked about it in-depth, via a conversation with FrontStretch.

"Well, if there’s a lane open, I’m gonna take it. I learned from Milwaukee, and I hated the fact that we qualified where we did, so I got to the top and went for it and there was a lot of grip up there. We weren’t passing a bunch of back markers. We were passing good cars, so it felt really cool," Daly said.

Conor Daly has been competing in the IndyCar series since 2013 (Indy 500). He has so far managed over 100 outings and at the same time, has secured two podiums and a pole position.

In 2024, Daly ended up in P26 with 119 points and also managed a top-five and three top-ten finishes. Taking into consideration that he is in 17th place in the table this year after the first eight races with 125 points, he has already surpassed his last year's tally.

From his and Juncos Hollinger Racing's point of view, it will be important to further build on his WWTR performance at Round 9 during the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America, which will take place this week in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

The competition has been extremely tight this year, and if things go well for Daly in the remaining races, he could even end up in the top ten. As things stand, P10 is currently held by Meyer Shank Racing's Marcus Armstrong with 153 points. The gap from 17th to 10th place is only 28 points.

