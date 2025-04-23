ECR unveils team owner Ed Carpenter's stunning Indy 500 livery for 22nd attempt

Ed Carpenter Racing co-owner Ed Carpenter made his first appearance on track for the Indy 500 open test. With the 44-year-old soon making his way out on the fabled 2.5 miles, the team revealed the veteran's livery for his 22nd attempt at the Indy 500.

Since 2013, Carpenter has been in a reduced role in the racing realm. Owing to his team ownership status, he made several one-off appearances but remained a staple on the Indy 500 lineup.

Moreover, this tradition has continued into the 2025 season with the 44-year-old making his first outing at the track on the IMS. On the other hand, Ed Carpenter's popularity within the IndyCar realm led to a special livery for the team co-owner, which sported blue and neon accents as below:

The 44-year-old is one of the few drivers to have made 20-plus race starts at the Indy 500 and will join Tony Kanaan on the all-time list for most Indy 500 starts this year.

Will Ed Carpenter like his 22nd attempt at the Indy 500?

While making a 22nd race start in the Indy 500 is no small achievement, Ed Carpenter has been unable to turn even one of his starts into a race victory. He has won the pole position three times and came close to winning the race in 2018, but was beaten to the chequered flag by Will Power.

Though likeness of the race is a subjective metric, Carpenter has been unhappy with IndyCar's trajectory in terms of deriving engine power. Moreover, his dislike for the hybrid engines started in 2024, when he said (via Autosport):

"I’m probably going to get in trouble for speaking as candidly as I have, but I love this sport and I love our fans. We can fix this. We’re spending a lot of money to make our racing worse. Show me the third OEM that’s coming in. Show me that Honda’s leaving. We have too much momentum to make decisions that are hurting our sport. That’s my feeling.

"Until we figure out how to get the downforce, tyre package right and get some weight back off of them… to me, I understand why we’re doing the hybrid, so we can say we’re a hybrid series, but it’s costing us a bunch of money making the product worse. I don’t see the point."

Therefore, Ed Carpenter's adaptability to the new engine formula will be a big factor in the 44-year-old's enjoyment at the Indy 500. Meanwhile, others have shared their opinions on the hybrid power units. Reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou sided with the new engine format, claiming it would help make overtaking easier.

A clash of ideologies would be witnessed at the 109th running of the Indy 500 on May 25, when the hybrid formula makes its debut around the 500 miles.

