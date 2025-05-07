Ed Carpenter Racing secures new sponsor before the Indy 500

The Ed Carpenter Racing team recently announced their new sponsors ahead of the 109th running of Indianapolis 500 which will be held on May 25. REGO-FIX will be sponsoring the team at this year's Indy 500.

On Wednesday, May 7, the REGO-FIX group put out a statement on their X (previously called Twitter) account announcing the partnership. The post read,

"We are proud to announce our sponsorship with @ECRIndy as official highperformance #toolholding partner. With our #powRgrip system we are aiming to elevate ECR’s in-shop and at-track performance. We can’t wait to see the team firsthand in Indianapolis this year @regofix_group"

The REGO-FIX company is a Switzerland-based company that produces various kinds of tools. The company also makes various types of toolholding systems, such as the powRgrip and ER collet.

The Ed Carpenter Racing team is currently based in Speedway, Indiana. The team has two full-time drivers in Alexander Rossi and Christian Rasmussen. As for their 2025 season, the team is off to a decent start, as Alexander Rossi has been finishing his races within the top 10, while his teammate Christian Rasmussen has been finishing within the top 15.

The team will be looking forward to impressing their new sponsors at the upcoming Indianapolis 500.

Ed Carpenter racing owner speaks about the impact of global tariffs impacting the motorsports industry

The Ed Carpenter Racing team boss, Ed Carpenter, recently shed light on the implementation of the new global tariffs and mentioned how he feels 'somewhat protected' despite the increased prices. The implementation of the new tariffs was announced by the U.S.President Donald Trump last month. As most of the part of the car for the IndyCar series are manufactured outside the US, it will have a huge impact on the sport.

While in conversation with Marshall Pruett from RACER.com, Carpenter spoke about why he feels somewhat protected for now.

“From my standpoint, a lot of what we do, from season planning and inventory, you build up early in the season and then you use your parts. So in a lot of cases, by the time we get geared up for Indy (in May), we’ve built up an inventory that then gets used through the year. Obviously, that can change if you have some misfortunes and have to replace more than what you anticipated. In that regard, we’re somewhat protected from the onset just by how our budget cycles always tend to be a little front-loaded with our buying. I think that provides some layer of protection without planning for (tariffs),” Carpenter said.

The tariffs are not an issue of concern for any of the teams or the Ed Carpenter Racing team at the moment, but they will eventually feel the impact of the elevated prices during the purchasing cycle, which takes place between October to February. The prices for various parts of the car will increase by nearly 20%.

It is yet to be determined if this tariff hike will affect the performance of the teams on track.

