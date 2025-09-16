F1 reaches a truce with IndyCar with new update on 2026 Indy 500-Canadian GP clash

F1 has reached a truce with IndyCar to avoid a potentially costly clash between the 2026 Indy 500 and the Canadian GP. F1 had caused controversy among racing fans in June this year by announcing that its 2026 calendar would feature the Canadian GP going directly against IndyCar's biggest race, the Indy 500, on May 24. Historically, it was the Monaco GP that took place on the same day as the 500.

Because the two races were in different time zones, with the Indy 500 starting a few hours after the Monaco GP, motorsport fans could enjoy both. However, having the Canadian GP on the same day as the "Greatest Spectacle of Racing" would mean a direct conflict.

The F1 race in Montreal usually started at 2 pm ET, which would overlap with the second half of the 500, which began at 12:45 pm ET. IndyCar's response to that announcement simply focused on what the series expected of the Indy 500, and mentioned nothing about F1's decision.

"We’re looking forward to an epic 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 in 2026, on the heels of a highly successful and historic event this year," the series told reporter Jeff Gluck in a statement.

However, as per reporter Chris Medland, the two open-wheel racing series have reached a truce after having talks about the potential clash. On Tuesday, September 16, F1 announced new Sprint Races for 2026, which included the Canadian GP as a new Sprint location. Moreover, the series also released start times for all races, with the Montreal race scheduled for 4 pm ET, two hours later than its usual time, to avoid a clash with the 110th Indy 500.

After F1's initial announcement in June, many fans had lashed out at the series for its "stupid" decision. IndyCar veteran Conor Daly called it a "declaration of war" and a "disrespectful move to those that enjoy motorsports."

The 2025 Indy 500 rewrote IndyCar history with the highest viewership since 2008

109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

The 109th running of the Indy 500 this year created IndyCar history on more than one front. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway was sold out for the first time since the race's 100th running in 2016, with over 350,000 fans in attendance.

Moreover, the 200-lap race was packed with action and one of the most chaotic 500s in the recent past. Alex Palou emerged victorious at the end of it all, marking his first IndyCar victory on an oval, and that too, on the biggest of them all. He became the first Spaniard to win the event in its 109-year history.

There was more history to be written on the viewership front. The 109th Indy 500 averaged 7.05 million viewers and peaked at 8.4 million, which was the highest number since the 2008 running of the race, which Scott Dixon won. It also became 2025's most-watched motorsport race, outclassing NASCAR's Daytona 500, which averaged 6.76 million viewers.

