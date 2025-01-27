Felix Rosenqvist applauds '3 legends' ft. Scott Dixon after career-best finish at Rolex 24 at Daytona

Felix Rosenqvist penned a heartfelt message for his Meyer Shank Racing teammates and crew after taking second place at the 2025 Rolex 24 at Daytona. This podium was the Swedish driver's best finish at the IMSA Sportscar championship's iconic season-opening race event in four attempts.

MSR added Rosenqvist and 6-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon to their 2025 Daytona line-up in November 2024 to finalize the two vacant spots for the No. 60 Acura MSR ARX-06 alongside full-time drivers Tom Blomqvist and Colin Braun. On Sunday (Jan. 26), Blomqvist, who started the race for the team, also took the chequered flag for their second-place finish, only 1.335 seconds short of victory.

Their garage came alive after the superb finish. After receiving the trophy and celebrating on the podium, Felix Rosenqvist made an Instagram post to sincerely thank his team. In the caption, he wrote:

"P2 at the Rolex 24! Fantastic drives by these 3 legends and 10/10 execution behind the pitwall by @meyershankracing @hondaracing_us ! Such a cool moment to see @tom_blomqvist going on a mission with our Acura for the final laps! Good luck for the rest of the @imsa_racing season team, it was a pleasure to be part of this wild journey with you 👏🏻 "

This appearance at Daytona was Rosenqvist's debut in the GTP class. In his previous three attempts, he raced in the PC class (2016), P class (2018) and LMP2 class (2024).

Porsche-Penske Motorsport won the 2025 Rolex 24 at Daytona with Felipe Nasr taking the chequered flag.

Felix Rosenqvist and Scott Dixon emerged as IndyCar's most successful active drivers in the Rolex 24 at Daytona

With a second-place finish for Meyer Shank Racing's No. 60 car, Felix Rosenqvist and Scott Dixon finished on the top end of the active IndyCar drivers taking part in the 2025 Rolex 24 at Daytona.

The next best was Christian Rasmussen, who drives for Ed Carpenter Racing in IndyCar. The Danish driver drove for AO Racing in the LMP2 class at Daytona International Speedway and finished in P13. Andretti Global's Colton Herta was next in the pecking order. He drove the No. 04 Oreca LMP2 07 for Crowdstrike Racing by APR, which finished in P14.

Three-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou drove for Meyer Shank Racing's No. 93 entry, which finished in P15 after taking an early 1-hour hit to repair a damaged suspension. Team Penske's IndyCar driver Scott McLaughlin drove for Trackhouse by TF Sport in Daytona, finishing P25 in the No. 91 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R.

Colton Herta's IndyCar teammate Kyle Kirkwood rounded up the bottom of the list of active IndyCar drivers racing in Daytona. He drove two cars for Vasser Sullivan Racing - The No. 14 GTD Pro and the No. 12 GTD. The former finished P36 and the latter DNFed to finish 208 laps down.

Felix Rosenqvist will continue to drive the No. 60 Honda for Meyer Shank Racing in IndyCar in 2025. In his first year with the team in 2024, he secured a decent 12th-place finish in the standings.

