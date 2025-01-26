Who won the 2025 Rolex 24 at Daytona? Full results from 24-hour endurance sports car race at Daytona

The 2025 Rolex 24 at Daytona was finally done and dusted on Sunday, January 26. The 2025 IMSA SportsCar Championship’s season-opener, a 24-hour endurance sports car race, started on Saturday (January 25) at 1:40 pm ET and concluded the next day at 1:30 pm ET at Daytona International Speedway, with 61 entries.

The Rolex 24 at Daytona endurance racing for four different classes: Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) (LMDh and LMH), Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2), GT Daytona Pro (GTD Pro), and GT Daytona (GTD).

Who won the Rolex 24 at Daytona in 2025?

Driving the #7 Porsche 939 for Porsche Penske Motorsport in the GTP class, Felipe Nasr held off the charge of his teammate Matt Campbell in the closing laps to win the Rolex 24 at Daytona for the second consecutive year.

Nasr took control of the race when he grabbed the lead from Campbell on Lap 768 with about 22 minutes remaining and led the final 13 laps to win the Rolex 24 at Daytona. The 32-year-old Brazilian crossed the finish line 1.3 seconds ahead of Tom Blomqvist to become the winner.

The winners in the other three classes of Rolex 24 at Daytona include #8 Tower Motorsports in LMP2, driven by Job van Uitert, Sebastien Bourdais, Sebastian Alvarez, and John Farano.

The #65 Ford Multimatic Motorsports won in the GTD Pro Class, driven by Dennis Olsen, Frederic Vervisch, and Christopher Mies. The #13 AWA Chevrolet Corvette Z06 in GTD, driven by Marvin Kirchhofer, Lars Kern, Matthew Bell, and Orey Fidani.

2025 Rolex 24 at Daytona Final Results

Here are the final results of the 2025 Rolex 24 at Daytona in all four classes:

Rolex 24 at Daytona: GTP Class

Porsche Penske Motorsport (F. Nasr, N. Tandy, L. Vanthoor) Acura Meyer Shank Racing (T. Blomqvist, C. Braun, S. Dixon, F. Rosenqvist) Porsche Penske Motorsport (M. Jaminet, M. Campbell, K. Estre) BMW M Team RLL (P. Eng, D. Vanthoor, K. Magnussen, R. Marciello) Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing (R. Taylor, F. Albuquerque, W. Stevens, B. Hartley) JDC-Miller Motorsport (P. Wehrlein, T. Helm, B. Aron, G. Bruni) BMW M Team RLL (M. Wittmann, S. Linde, R. Frijns, R. Rast) Acura Meyer Shank Racing (N. Yelloly, A. Palou, K. Ota, R. Zande) Action Express Racing (J. Aitken, E. Bamber, F. Vesti, F. Drugovich) Proton Competition (N. Jani, T. Vautier, N. Pino, J. Andlauer) Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing (J. Taylor, L. Deletraz, A. Lynn, K. Kobayashi) Lamborghini (M. Bortolotti, R. Grosjean, D. Kvyat, E. Mortara)

LMP2 Class

Tower Motorsports (J. Farano, S. Alvarez, S. Bourdais, J. Uitert) United Autosports USA (D. Goldburg, P. Resta, J. Aleen, R. Lindh) Riley (G. Robinson, F. Fraga, J. Burdon, F. Massa) PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports (R. Sales, B. Keating, B. Pedersen, M. Beche) Era Motorsport (P. Chatin, D. Hansson, R. Dalziel, T. Lutke) AO Racing (P. Hyett, D. Cameron, J. Edgar, C. Rasmussen) CrowdStrike Racing by APR (G. Kurtz, M. Jakobsen, T. Sowery, C. Herta) PECOM Racing (L. Companc, N. Nielsen, M. Vaxiviere, D. Murry) TDS Racing (S. Thomas, M. Jensen, H. McElrea, C. Milesi) Pratt Miller Motorsports (P. Fittipaldi, J. Roe, C. Cumming, C. Ilott) Inter Europol Competition (T. Dillmann, J. Field, A. Costa, B. Garg) United Autosports USA (B. Hanley, N. Boulle, O. Jarvis, G. Patterson)

GTD Class

AWA (O. Fidani, M. Bell, L. Kern, M. Irchhofer) Wrights Motorsport (A. Adelson, E. Skeer, T. Sargent, A. Guven) Heart of Racing Team (T. Gamble, C. Stevenson, Z. Robichon, M. Drudi) Winward Motorsport (R. Ward, P. Ellis, I. Dontje, L. Auer) Turner Motorsport (R. Foley, P. Gallagher, J. Klingmann, J. Walker) AF Corse (C. Toledo, R. Agostini, A. Leclerc, C. Laursen) Van der Steur Racing (R. Steur, V. Clot, M. Robin, A. McIntosh) Iron Dames (R. Frey, S. Bovy, M. Gatting, K. Gaillard) Korthoff Competition (S. Lucas, K. Koch, M. Gotz, D. Morad) Wayne Taylor Racing (D. Formal, T. Hindman, G. Doyle, K. Marcelli) Triarsi Competizione (S. Monk, S. McAleer, M. Sheen, J. Calado) Conquest Racing (M. Franco, D. Serra, C. Sbirrazzuoli, G. Altoe) Forte Racing (M. Goikhberg, M. Farnbacher, F. Perera, P. Lingerman) Lone Star Racing (D. Knox, S. Andrews, E. Filgueiras, R. Aron) Vasser Sullivan (J. Hawksworth, P. Thompson, F. Montecalvo. K. Kirkwood) Triarsi Competizione (O. Triarsi, C. Scardina, A. Rovera, R. Agostini) AF Corse (S. Mann, L. Wadoux, A. Gudi, K. Cozzolino) Gradient Racing (J. Hand, T. Bechtolsheimer, T. Calderon, H. Tincknell) Inception Racing (B. Iribe, F. Schandorff, O. Millroy, D. Fumanelli) DXDT Racing (S. Yoluc, A. Udell, C. Eastwood, P. Derani) Cetilar Racing (R. Lacorte, N. Lacorte, L. Patrese, A. Fuoco) Magnus Racing (A. Lally, J. Potter, S. Pumpelly, N. Thiim)

GTD Pro Class

Ford Multimatic Motorsports (C. Mies, F. Vervisch, D. Olsen) Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller (A. Garcia, A. Sims, D. Juncadella) Ford Multimatic Motorsports (M. Rockenfeller, A. Cindric, S. Priaulx) Paul Miller Racing (M. Snow, N. Verhagen, C. Phillippi, K. Linde) GetSpeed (F. Schiller, L. Stolz, A. Bartone, M. Martin) DragonSpeed (A. Costa, D. Rigon, M. Molina, T. Neubauer) Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller (T. Milner, N. Catsburg, N. Varrone) AO Racing (L. Henirch, K. Bachler, A. Picariello) Trackhouse by TF Sport (B. Keating, C. Zilisch, S. McLaughin, S. Gisbergen) Proton Competition (C. Shiavoni, M. Cressoni, R. Lietz, T. Preining) Vasser Sullivan (B. Barnicoat, A. Telitz, T. Bell, K. Kirkwood) Paul Miller Racing (D. Harper, M. Hesse, J. Krohn, A. Farfus) Pfaff Motorsports (A. Caldarelli, J. Pepper, M. Mapelli. J. Hinchcliffe) Heart of Racing Team (R. Gunn, A. Riberas, R. Angelis, M. Sorensen) 75 Express (K. Habul, M. Grenier, M. Engel, J. Gounon)

