Felix Rosenqvist ends 'bad luck' with rare IndyCar podium at Road America

Meyer Shank Racing's Felix Rosenqvist has finally put an end to his bad luck in IndyCar by amassing a podium at the 2025 XPEL Grand Prix at Road America. The podium finish came after quite a few years, as his last podium was in 2023 in the Thermal Club race (then a non-championship event).

Rosenqvist started the 55-lap Road America race from P12 on the grid. The whole event was chaotic, as several drivers found themselves in the walls.

Amid all the chaos, Rosenqvist was able to hold his cool in order to come away with a well-deserved second-place finish. In his post-race interview, he said:

"Yeah, I think we had kind of bad luck in the last few races, haven't really had a good go. But yeah, good comeback now, it's been a while since I've been on the podium, had to ask on the radio where to park the car so it's a good thing. I feel like we finally got what we deserved this year," Rosenqvist said via IndyCar on Fox (0:19 onwards).

Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou won the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America, with AJ Foyt Racing's Santino Ferrucci joining the former and Felix Rosenqvist (P2) on the podium with a P3 finish.

Felix Rosenqvist's take on P12 starting position for Road America race

While Felix Rosenqvist sounded upbeat following his second place in the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America, he was not pleased with his efforts in yesterday's qualifying.

The #60 Meyer Shank Racing driver was only able to manage a P12 starting position (as mentioned earlier) and following the end of the session, he admitted that he 'messed up'.

Rosenqvist said via Meyer Shank Racing's official website:

"I messed up my lap in the carousel and got loose. Unfortunately you lose a lot if you make a mistake there. It was pretty loose in the end and I just couldn’t put it together. It’s unfortunately because I think we have some pretty good speed. I think we’re good for tomorrow, luckily it’s a track where you can pass."

The 2025 IndyCar season is nine rounds down, and there are only eight Grand Prix events remaining on the race calendar. Ahead of the recently concluded Road America race, Rosenqvist was in sixth place in the standings with 190 points.

However, with his brilliant second-place finish, he is going to make a huge jump in the standings. Keeping in view that Rosenqvist ended the 2024 campaign in P12, he is currently on course for a top-five finish. Next up on the race calendar is the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Grand Prix.

