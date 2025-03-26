Fernando Alonso-backed Will Power "fighting like hell" to renew IndyCar contract

Will Power is a seasoned veteran in the premier open-wheel racing series in the United States but is on the last leg of his contract with Team Penske. The Aussie even turned to F1 double champion Fernando Alonso's A14 management to bag a new contract with the team, but IndyCar insider Marshall Pruett shared a devastating reality check for Power in his fight for a contract renewal.

The 44-year-old has been with the Mooresville-based squad since 2009. He has claimed 41 race wins with the team and won the championship twice as a Team Penske driver over the years.

While his last title came in 2022, he spent the next year winless and raised eyebrows within the Roger Penske-owned operation. Though Will Power's performances improved during the 2024 season, recording three victories and finishing fourth in the championship, Team Penske has still not expressed its desire to come to the negotiating table for a further deal with him.

This led Power to hire an agency for the first time in his racing career to land him an extension at the Penske outfit. Moreover, the Aussie driver's urgency is put into perspective by Pruett, who explained that Team Penske is Will Power's best bet to continue winning races in the series as no other top seat is available at the moment. Pruett said (via RACER):

"Power knows his best chance at continuing to win races is in a Penske car; Ganassi has no openings on the horizon that I know of, so he’s fighting like hell to get a contract extension."

The double champion had a torrid start to his 2025 campaign but endured a better finish at the next race in Thermal Club.

Will Power breathed a sigh of relief after the Thermal Club Grand Prix weekend

Will Power at the NTT IndyCar Series GMR Grand Prix - Source: Getty

The Australian driver's season opener lasted a mere three turns. Fans thought the same trend would continue into Thermal Club as Will Power qualified 21st.

To his pleasure, Power went on to finish in the top six on the race day and shared what the result meant for him in a race with no cautions. He mentioned (via IndyCar):

"Anytime you finish in the top six, it's a good day. To do that finish from full green, it's not like a yellow or anything, that was very solid for us. Today we needed that, man. It's been three terrible races in a row, if you count the last two of last year and St. Petersburg. So just for everyone on my group to just get a bit of a roll on here and feel good about a day was really good."

The next race is slated to take place at Long Beach, a track where Will Power is a former winner.

