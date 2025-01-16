Fernando Alonso signs 2022 IndyCar champion as latest client for his A14 management company

Former IndyCar champion Will Power has signed with two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso's management company A14. The Aston Martin F1 driver has been running his management company for some years and boasts A stellar lineup, which features drivers like Gabriel Borteleto, Josep Marti, and F1 Academy driver Chloe Chambers.

Power, who won the 2018 IndyCar and is a two-time champion of the series, holds the record for fourth most race wins (44) apart from the outright leader in terms of pole positions (70). The Aussie currently drives for Team Penske and will enter the final year of his contract with the iconic team.

As per ESPN, Will Power spoke about his decision to hire Fernando Alonso's management company to represent him in the negotiations for a deal.

"[Servia] has been a very good friend of mine, and I have a lot of respect for Fernando. [Alonso] has a lot of contacts in Europe, which if you want to get in with a team that can win Le Mans or something like that would be very handy for me. But ultimately, I don't want to think about anything but driving here," he said.

Fernando Alonso, on the other hand, will enter his "final contract" with Aston Martin, which will see him race for them until the end of the 2026 season.

Fernando Alonso expresses his desire to win another iconic race after his F1 career

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso claimed he wanted to win the Dakar Rally because he sees it as one of his "challenges" after his F1 career.

In a recent appearance on the Spanish-language podcast Asi Empece, the 32-time F1 race winner spoke about the opportunity of rallying and the differences between the series and F1.

“One of the challenges I still have to win is the Dakar Rally – or rallies in general. In rallying, you have a co-driver next to you who tells you the route, but you also have to have both feet on the pedal for almost the entire stage because that’s how you stabilize the rally cars. You also have to play with the weight when cornering and braking," he said.

"It’s a completely different technique than in formula cars because if you do that there, you burn up your brakes and use a lot of fuel. And what’s more, the car doesn’t move because of the weight, but because of the aerodynamics," Alonso added.

Fernando Alonso had previously taken a two-year sabbatical from the pinnacle of motorsport at the end of the 2018 season as he tried his trade at IndyCar in his bid to win the iconic race and become only the second driver after Graham Hill to complete the Triple Crown of Motorsports.

