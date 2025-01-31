Ferrari F1 reserve driver sends unfiltered message about PREMA's "faster version of the F2" IndyCar product 

Former F2 driver Robert Shwartzman participated in the IndyCar test held at the Thermal Club on January 28, 2025, alongside teammate Callum Ilott as the two drivers made their on-track debut for PREMA Racing. The Russian-Israeli driver came out and shared his opinion about PREMA’s 2025 IndyCar product.

The test at the Thermal Club was only Robert Shwartzman's second outing in an IndyCar, with the first one being the Chip Ganassi Racing test in 2023. Speaking about his experience in the car, and how it felt different from anything else he's driven so far in his career, Shwartzman said (via IndyCar):

“A really fun car to drive. Really distinct. I like the fitting of it. Overall, it feels really, really positive.”

“It’s like a faster version of the F2 car, and it feels lighter. I would say it’s between an F2 and F1 is where the car is giving me the feeling. Last year, I’ve done GT and hybrid cars, and those cars are way more heavier. So, when I come back here, I really enjoy it. I enjoy the formula, the aero balance, the general light car to drive, so it’s really, really fun,” he added

Robert Shwartzman served as the Ferrari F1 reserve driver in the last couple of years and raced with PREMA in the F2 championship from 2020-2021. The 25-year-old, based on his F1 and F2 experience made the comments about what the IndyCae felt in comparison to those series.

Six drivers participated in the IndyCar test at the Thermal which included the two PREMA drivers, the three Andretti drivers, and the Indy NXT promotion Jacob Abel. Robert Shwartzman set the third fastest time of the day with Marcus Ericsson leading the timing sheet. The Russian-Israeli driver completed 54 laps and was just 0.175 seconds slower than the fastest time.

Robert Shwartzman and Callum Ilott unveiled the 2025 PREMA IndyCar livery

PREMA launched the 2025 IndyCar livery in Charlotte, North Carolina on January 10 with Will Buxton hosting the launch event. PREMA'S IndyCar CEO Piers Phillips announced Romain Grosjean as the reserve driver for its debut season in the American open-wheel racing series and former PREMA champion Ryan Briscoe in a Sporting Advisor role.

As Robert Shwartzman and Callum Ilott took the covers off the IndyCar livery, a familiar color scheme was seen on the PREMA car featuring the colors of the Italian National flag i.e. Red, Green, and white. The design of the livery was similar to what's seen on the other PREMA racing cars with white as the base paint and Red-green highlights around the car.

Ryan Briscoe shared a picture from Robert Shwartzman's first outing in the PREMA IndyCar on his Instagram story. The 2025 IndyCar season begins on March 2nd at the Saint Petersburg Grand Prix.

