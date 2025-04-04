Former CGR driver Marcus Armstrong lands major primary sponsorship for four races

Meyer Shank Racing star and former Chip Ganassi Racing man Marcus Armstrong has signed a new sponsorship deal with Root Insurance. The deal, which will see Root as Armstrong's primary sponsor, will last for four races.

Meyer Shank Racing has announced a brand-new sponsorship deal with its newest driver, Marcus Armstrong. The Kiwi driver, who had signed for MSR after two seasons at Chip Ganassi Racing, has penned a four-race agreement with former partners Root Insurance midway through the season.

Root Insurance will serve as Armstrong's primary sponsor for the upcoming Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on April 13th. Following that, the No. 66 Honda driver will continue partnering with the company for the Detroit and Monterey races later this season.

Finally, the company will sponsor Armstrong in the final race of the campaign, the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix in Nashville. Speaking about the deal, the 24-year-old told the media (via Speedway Digest):

"I’m excited to have Root back as a primary sponsor this year for four races. I have a great relationship with the team at Root and I’m looking forward to continuing the partnership."

Meanwhile, Jason Shapiro, the Senior VP of Root Insurance, also expressed his elation upon signing with Marcus Armstrong once again. He noted:

"We’re thrilled to continue supporting Marcus for another season and proud to join forces with MSR this year. This partnership strengthens our commitment to IndyCar racing and driving insurance forward."

Notably, Armstrong's best result, a third-place finish, which is also his only podium finish, came with Root as his primary sponsor last season. He secured the result in the Detroit Grand Prix which was won by his former teammate Scott Dixon.

How did Marcus Armstrong fare at the Thermal Grand Prix?

Marcus Armstrong ended up improving on his St Petersburg performance when competing at the Thermal Club Grand Prix. The 24-year-old driver entered the inaugural Thermal race from 7th position, the same position at which he ended the race.

The Christchurch native got entangled in duels with Ed Carpenter Racing's Alexander Rossi and Andretti's Kyle Kirkwood towards the latter stages of the race. Following the seventh-place finish, Armstrong reflected on the performances when speaking to the media. He noted (via Frontstretch):

"It was a long race, so I really struggled on used alternates. I wasn’t happy with the balance of the car, but we slowly made adjustments through the race and then put some new reds on at the end and we were pretty rapid."

Further expressing his thoughts on the tire strategy, Armstrong added:

"It’s a shame that the used tire runs were so tricky, but I’m glad that we made up some ground at the end and finished where we started."

A former Ferrari Academy driver, Marcus Armstrong is now in his third IndyCar campaign. After two races, he is 15th in the NTT IndyCar Series standings with 33 points to his name.

