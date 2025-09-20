Former F1 driver Logan Sargeant gives verdict on potential IndyCar switch for 2026

Former F1 driver Logan Sargeant has shared his outlook on 2026 and whether racing in IndyCar will be on his plate. The 24-year-old is in Indiana for the weekend of September 19 to 21, marking his return to professional racing at the penultimate round of the 2025 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

Sargeant was axed by the Williams F1 team in mid-2024 after an underwhelming 1.5-year stint that involved him racking up over $4 million in crash damages, with the Dutch Grand Prix his final race. In November last year, he participated in an IndyCar test for Meyer Shank Racing, which unfortunately didn't amount to a full-time drive for 2025.

In a recent interview with reporter David Land on Friday (September 19), day one of IMSA's Battle of the Bricks weekend, when Logan Sargeant was asked about his ideal 2026 racing situation, and whether IndyCar could be on the cards, the American driver replied:

"I mean, (it's) very short-sighted, just have a good, strong two races here in IMSA and see where that takes us. Truthfully, IndyCar's not the priority. It's staying here in Sportscars, doing something like that, whether that's like a couple of programs, we'll see. But for now, just take these two races as they come, enjoy them, find my rhythm again, and take it from there."

Logan Sargeant will compete in IMSA's Battle on the Bricks this weekend in the No. 52 ORECA LMP2 07 for PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports. The former Williams driver also shared that he needed some time off from racing since his abrupt F1 exit, and expressed that he was 'honored' to race at the IMS this weekend.

The No. 52 car that Sargeant shared with Rao and Pederson placed 18th overall on practice 1 on Friday, and was sixth-fastest in the LMP2 class.

Meyer Shank Racing kept its options open for potentially signing Logan Sargeant for its IMSA team

The No.93 Meyer Shank Racing Acura at the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Tirerack.com Battle on the Bricks - Source: Getty

Meyer Shank Racing gave Logan Sargeant an IndyCar test in November 2024 at the 17-turn, 3.067-mile Thermal Club course, even though it didn't have any seats to offer for 2025. The team had Felix Rosenqvist and Marcus Armstrong under contract for this year, and will do so for 2026 as well.

In October last year, team owner Mike Shank shared that giving Sargeant a test wasn't just with the aim of a potential IndyCar partnership. MSR also has a SportsCar team in IMSA, which could be a future destination for the former F1 driver.

"Anytime we get an opportunity to look at an A-level, superlicence holder, we need to do that," Shank told The Race. "Obviously, it's not going to do anything for us in 2025, but remember, I have a SportsCar team, too, and I've got other things that we do. So there are areas that would be good for Logan, even if it's not right away with us.

I think it's a great opportunity for him to get in a proper car, proper test with some simulation time before he gets in. We'll give him a full go at this. It's always great to be able to have looks at people, and this is primarily the reason we're doing it."

Mike Shank shared that Logan Sargeant "caught on really quick" and it was a successful test, with the racer matching the team's expectations.

