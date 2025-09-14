Former Indy star Sophia Floersch brings back classic vintage vibes to Goodwood Revival festival

Sophia Floersch shared a social media update at this year's Goodwood Revival. The former Indy NXT driver enjoyed a taste of the festival — from riding shotgun around the track to taking a helicopter flight over the historic venue.Held in West Sussex, England, the Goodwood Revival is an annual event celebrating the golden era of motorsport. By contrast, the Goodwood Festival of Speed takes place earlier in the year and showcases modern cars — where Trackhouse Racing brought the #87 NASCAR Red Bull Chevrolet, driven by team owner Justin Marks.Take a look at some moments Floersch captured at the event via her Instagram page.“Goodwood Revival '25,” she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe 2025 Goodwood Revival wrapped up last Sunday. One of the standout moments was a tribute to Jim Clark’s legendary 1965 season, when he won both the Formula 1 World Championship and the Indianapolis 500.This year, Sophia Floersch began her Indy NXT journey with HMD Motorsports, making her debut at St. Petersburg. But after just one race with a P12 finish, her campaign came to an early end as she and the team mutually agreed to part ways, reportedly due to budgetary reasons.Before coming to the Indy feeder series, the 24-year-old had already built her name in formula racing, including FIA Formula 3. She also competed in events like the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans — the global counterpart to IMSA’s Rolex 24, or 24 Hours of Daytona.After the short-lived American open-wheel racing stint, Floersch returned to the European Le Mans Series as a reserve driver for Algarve Pro Racing. When not competing, she takes the wheel of the LMP2 Oreca prototype to provide feedback and support the team’s development.“Sitting on the sidelines is tough”: Sophia Floersch on being a reserve driver for Algarve Pro RacingSophia Floersch opened up about stepping into a reserve driver role after years of racing single-seaters. She admitted the position is challenging, but remains confident that hard work will pay off and vows to give it her all.In an X post ahead of this year's 24 Hours of Le Mans, Floersch wrote:“Days🚀 Just a few left! Sitting on the sidelines as a reserve driver is tough, but come Sunday’s Test Day, I’ll finally be in the APR LMP2. Huge thanks to the best team bosses, Stewart &amp; Sam Cox—honesty and hard work always pay off! I’m fit, fired up, and giving it 110%.”With her ties in the ELMS and her recent appearance at Goodwood, Sophia Floersch is keeping herself visible for future full-time racing opportunities. Her abrupt exit from Indy NXT may have disrupted her path, but her posts make clear she’s eager to return to the grid. For now, she remains closely involved with Algarve Pro Racing in her reserve driver role.Off the track, the former Indy NXT driver is outspoken about her views on women in motorsports. In April, she criticized the FIA for promoting gender segregation in eSports racing, arguing that virtual competition shouldn’t be treated like physical contact sports such as boxing.