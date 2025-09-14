  • home icon
  • IndyCar
  • INDY 500
  • Former Indy star Sophia Floersch brings back classic vintage vibes to Goodwood Revival festival

Former Indy star Sophia Floersch brings back classic vintage vibes to Goodwood Revival festival

By Zarec Sanchez
Modified Sep 14, 2025 22:44 GMT
Formula 3 Championship - Round 5:Barcelona - Sprint Race - Source: Getty
Sophia Floersch during the 2023 Round 5: Barcelona Sprint race - Source: Getty

Sophia Floersch shared a social media update at this year's Goodwood Revival. The former Indy NXT driver enjoyed a taste of the festival — from riding shotgun around the track to taking a helicopter flight over the historic venue.

Ad

Held in West Sussex, England, the Goodwood Revival is an annual event celebrating the golden era of motorsport. By contrast, the Goodwood Festival of Speed takes place earlier in the year and showcases modern cars — where Trackhouse Racing brought the #87 NASCAR Red Bull Chevrolet, driven by team owner Justin Marks.

Take a look at some moments Floersch captured at the event via her Instagram page.

“Goodwood Revival '25,” she wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The 2025 Goodwood Revival wrapped up last Sunday. One of the standout moments was a tribute to Jim Clark’s legendary 1965 season, when he won both the Formula 1 World Championship and the Indianapolis 500.

This year, Sophia Floersch began her Indy NXT journey with HMD Motorsports, making her debut at St. Petersburg. But after just one race with a P12 finish, her campaign came to an early end as she and the team mutually agreed to part ways, reportedly due to budgetary reasons.

Ad

Before coming to the Indy feeder series, the 24-year-old had already built her name in formula racing, including FIA Formula 3. She also competed in events like the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans — the global counterpart to IMSA’s Rolex 24, or 24 Hours of Daytona.

After the short-lived American open-wheel racing stint, Floersch returned to the European Le Mans Series as a reserve driver for Algarve Pro Racing. When not competing, she takes the wheel of the LMP2 Oreca prototype to provide feedback and support the team’s development.

Ad

“Sitting on the sidelines is tough”: Sophia Floersch on being a reserve driver for Algarve Pro Racing

Sophia Floersch opened up about stepping into a reserve driver role after years of racing single-seaters. She admitted the position is challenging, but remains confident that hard work will pay off and vows to give it her all.

Ad

In an X post ahead of this year's 24 Hours of Le Mans, Floersch wrote:

“Days🚀 Just a few left! Sitting on the sidelines as a reserve driver is tough, but come Sunday’s Test Day, I’ll finally be in the APR LMP2. Huge thanks to the best team bosses, Stewart & Sam Cox—honesty and hard work always pay off! I’m fit, fired up, and giving it 110%.”
Ad

With her ties in the ELMS and her recent appearance at Goodwood, Sophia Floersch is keeping herself visible for future full-time racing opportunities. Her abrupt exit from Indy NXT may have disrupted her path, but her posts make clear she’s eager to return to the grid. For now, she remains closely involved with Algarve Pro Racing in her reserve driver role.

Off the track, the former Indy NXT driver is outspoken about her views on women in motorsports. In April, she criticized the FIA for promoting gender segregation in eSports racing, arguing that virtual competition shouldn’t be treated like physical contact sports such as boxing.

About the author
Zarec Sanchez

Zarec Sanchez

Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.

Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.

While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.

He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports.

Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Zarec Sanchez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications