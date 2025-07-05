Justin Marks to represent NASCAR's international push at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks will be steering something quite critical for the sport's future following the Chicago Street Race in the NASCAR Cup Series. The Trackhouse Racing founder is set to pilot the No. 87 Red Bull Chevrolet at the famous 1.16-mile hill at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed in West Sussex, England.

Held annually on the grounds of Goodwood House, the four-day celebration of motorsport, car culture, and engineering excellence has become a global platform for showcasing racing's past, present, and future.

"This is quite the honor for both Trackhouse Racing and NASCAR... Expanding our fan base globally is a goal for everyone in our sport, and there's no better place to showcase our sport than the Goodwood Festival of Speed. I want to thank our friends at Red Bull and Chevrolet for making this happen," Marks said in a team statement.

Justin Marks will drive on Thursday and Friday before handing the car over to other representatives, returning stateside to attend Sunday's Cup Series event at Sonoma (July 13).

It will be NASCAR's third consecutive appearance at the venue as it doubles down on its international ambitions. The Garage 56 program participated in the event in 2023, celebrating NASCAR's 75th anniversary, and Richard Petty drove the 1970 Plymouth Superbird uphill with son Kyle Petty in 2024.

The NASCAR Garage 56 car during the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Source: Getty

Trackhouse Racing's presence at Goodwood marks the latest chapter in a vision that's taken the Cup Series from the ovals of America to Mexico City's road course and now to the hills of the English countryside. With Red Bull and Chevrolet as co-partners on the effort, Marks' drive will be a statement of NASCAR's global relevance.

Daniel Suárez and Justin Marks to part ways after the 2025 season

Trackhouse Racing team owner Justin Marks speaks to Daniel Suarez at Nashville Superspeedway. Source: Getty

As Justin Marks gets ready to take his car overseas, his team is preparing for a major shift. On July 1, Trackhouse Racing and its No. 99 driver, Daniel Suárez, jointly announced that they would part ways after the 2025 season, ending a partnership that helped define the team's rise.

Suárez joined Trackhouse as its very first driver in 2021. He helped anchor the organization through its early expansion, from a single-car outfit into a three-car force that's collected 10 wins since its debut. But after four full seasons, and with Suárez currently outside the playoff picture in 29th place, both parties agreed it was time to explore new directions.

"The role Daniel has played in the Trackhouse origin story and its first five years, will remain a valued part of the company's history forever. His commitment, work ethic and dedication to the effort is one of the most impressive things I personally have seen in my career," Justin Marks said in a statement.

In his own note to fans, Suárez reflected on the ride with gratitude and optimism.

"We took a team nobody had even heard of in 2021, and in just a couple of years, we were winning races and running up front on a weekly basis. Just like the seasons in a year, sometimes things change, and we have mutually agreed to each go in our own direction," Suárez said in the team statement.

This opens up one of the most intriguing seats in the Cup garage.

Daniel Suarez celebrates with Trackhouse Racing team co-owner, Justin Marks, after winning the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400. Source: Getty

Suárez has long been viewed as a bridge between NASCAR and the Latin American audience. His 2022 win at Sonoma made him the first Mexican-born driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race, and his breakthrough helped Trackhouse unlock new sponsor partnerships and audiences.

But with Ross Chastain (1) and Shane van Gisbergen (88) both already playoffs-bound, the No. 99 team has lagged behind. 18-year-old Connor Zilisch, already under a Trackhouse development deal and thriving in the Xfinity Series, is widely seen as the leading candidate to step into the seat.

Suárez is now one of the most experienced free agents on the board, and his next move will be closely watched. While Justin Marks fires up the Red Bull Chevy before thousands of fans at Goodwood, NASCAR's future, like Trackhouse's, looks as ambitious as ever.

