Is Daniel Suárez's Trackhouse Racing future at risk from Connor Zilisch?

By Anurup Chakraborty
Modified Jun 12, 2025 18:14 GMT
A side-by-side image of (Left) NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez (99) walks the track before practice for the Clash at Bowman Gray at Bowman Gray Stadium. NASCAR: Clash at Bowman Gray - Practice - Source: Imagn and (Right) Apr 5, 2025; Darlington, South Carolina, USA; NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Connor Zilisch (88) during the Great Clips 200 at Darlington Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Darlington - Source: Imagn
(L) Daniel Suarez before the Clash at Bowman Gray and (R) Connor Zilisch during the Great Clips 200 at Darlington Raceway. Source: Imagn.

Daniel Suárez's future at Trackhouse Racing appears increasingly uncertain heading into the second half of the 2025 campaign. With young sensation Connor Zilisch making a strong case for a promotion and the Mexican caught in one of his worst years in the Cup Series, owner Justin Marks could face a defining decision at the end of the season.

Trackhouse Racing finds itself in a rare position of strength when it comes to talent, but with limited room to maneuver. With only three full-time Cup rides available and four drivers under the umbrella - Ross Chastain, Shane van Gisbergen, Suárez, and Zilisch- the fight for 2026 seats is already quietly underway. And with Suárez's current contract ending this year, he's the one clearly on the bubble.

Trackhouse Racing team owner Justin Marks speaks to Daniel Su&aacute;rez at Nashville Superspeedway. Source: Getty
Trackhouse Racing team owner Justin Marks speaks to Daniel Suárez at Nashville Superspeedway. Source: Getty

Earlier this year, Marks emphasized in multiple interviews that no decisions have been made yet. However, Daniel Suárez's seat remains in danger.

also-read-trending Trending

Through the first 15 races of the 2025 season, the 33-year-old has only managed one top-five finish and currently sits 28th in the standings. His 2024 victory in Atlanta raised hopes that he had turned a corner. However, those hopes have largely fizzled amid inconsistent runs and the drawn-out contract talks.

Connor Zilisch celebrates winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 at COTA. Source: Imagn
Connor Zilisch celebrates winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 at COTA. Source: Imagn

18-year-old Xfinity rookie Zilisch is rapidly rising. The youngster is currently fifth in the standings with one win (COTA) and three top-five finishes for JR Motorsports. Zilisch has also made two Cup starts for Trackhouse, gaining valuable experience, even if the results (P37 at COTA, P23 at Charlotte) haven't set the world alight.

While Suárez has publicly called the speculation a 'distraction', insiders around the garage believe the pressure is real this time. Unlike last year, when there was no obvious replacement ready, Trackhouse now has a viable internal option waiting in the wings.

Daniel Suárez returns home for his shot at redemption

Daniel Suarez (99) before the NASCAR All-Star Open at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Source: Imagn
Daniel Suarez (99) before the NASCAR All-Star Open at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Source: Imagn

Born in Monterrey, Daniel Suárez is the face of NASCAR in Mexico. The No. 99 Chevrolet driver is the only Mexican-born driver to win at this level, with Cup victories at Sonoma and Atlanta. With 302 career Cup Series starts, he stands as the most experienced foreign-born driver in the sport's history.

Moreover, momentum is finally swinging back in Trackhouse Racing's favor, as NASCAR arrives in Mexico City. Ross Chastain's Coca-Cola 600 win has rekindled belief within the camp. Shane Van Gisbergen is coming into a road-course stretch, having just notched three straight top-10s on ovals. The question is whether Suárez will be part of that rally or left behind.

Speaking to NASCAR, Suárez expressed his excitement ahead of the Viva Mexico 250.

"The Mexico race is something that I've been hoping and waiting on for many, many years, and I'm not going to let anything else from outside take that week and that moment from myself... There is going to be more on my plate just by nature, just being the local guy, the very first race ever in Mexico City in the Cup Series."

NASCAR's first points-paying race at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez gives Suárez a rare opportunity to connect to his roots. He's already won three times at the track in the NASCAR Mexico Series and knows what's at stake. In addition, he'll be pulling double duty, driving in both the Cup Series for Trackhouse and the Xfinity Series for JR Motorsports in the No. 9 car.

With Trackhouse's road course pedigree (three wins in the Next Gen era) and Mexico City's unpredictability, a win would not just secure Daniel Suárez's playoff hopes; it might save his 2026 seat.

About the author
Anurup Chakraborty

Anurup Chakraborty

Twitter icon

Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.
Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him!

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Rupesh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications