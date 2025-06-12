Is Daniel Suárez's Trackhouse Racing future at risk from Connor Zilisch?

Daniel Suárez's future at Trackhouse Racing appears increasingly uncertain heading into the second half of the 2025 campaign. With young sensation Connor Zilisch making a strong case for a promotion and the Mexican caught in one of his worst years in the Cup Series, owner Justin Marks could face a defining decision at the end of the season.

Trackhouse Racing finds itself in a rare position of strength when it comes to talent, but with limited room to maneuver. With only three full-time Cup rides available and four drivers under the umbrella - Ross Chastain, Shane van Gisbergen, Suárez, and Zilisch- the fight for 2026 seats is already quietly underway. And with Suárez's current contract ending this year, he's the one clearly on the bubble.

Trackhouse Racing team owner Justin Marks speaks to Daniel Suárez at Nashville Superspeedway. Source: Getty

Earlier this year, Marks emphasized in multiple interviews that no decisions have been made yet. However, Daniel Suárez's seat remains in danger.

Through the first 15 races of the 2025 season, the 33-year-old has only managed one top-five finish and currently sits 28th in the standings. His 2024 victory in Atlanta raised hopes that he had turned a corner. However, those hopes have largely fizzled amid inconsistent runs and the drawn-out contract talks.

Connor Zilisch celebrates winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 at COTA. Source: Imagn

18-year-old Xfinity rookie Zilisch is rapidly rising. The youngster is currently fifth in the standings with one win (COTA) and three top-five finishes for JR Motorsports. Zilisch has also made two Cup starts for Trackhouse, gaining valuable experience, even if the results (P37 at COTA, P23 at Charlotte) haven't set the world alight.

While Suárez has publicly called the speculation a 'distraction', insiders around the garage believe the pressure is real this time. Unlike last year, when there was no obvious replacement ready, Trackhouse now has a viable internal option waiting in the wings.

Daniel Suárez returns home for his shot at redemption

Daniel Suarez (99) before the NASCAR All-Star Open at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Source: Imagn

Born in Monterrey, Daniel Suárez is the face of NASCAR in Mexico. The No. 99 Chevrolet driver is the only Mexican-born driver to win at this level, with Cup victories at Sonoma and Atlanta. With 302 career Cup Series starts, he stands as the most experienced foreign-born driver in the sport's history.

Moreover, momentum is finally swinging back in Trackhouse Racing's favor, as NASCAR arrives in Mexico City. Ross Chastain's Coca-Cola 600 win has rekindled belief within the camp. Shane Van Gisbergen is coming into a road-course stretch, having just notched three straight top-10s on ovals. The question is whether Suárez will be part of that rally or left behind.

Speaking to NASCAR, Suárez expressed his excitement ahead of the Viva Mexico 250.

"The Mexico race is something that I've been hoping and waiting on for many, many years, and I'm not going to let anything else from outside take that week and that moment from myself... There is going to be more on my plate just by nature, just being the local guy, the very first race ever in Mexico City in the Cup Series."

NASCAR's first points-paying race at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez gives Suárez a rare opportunity to connect to his roots. He's already won three times at the track in the NASCAR Mexico Series and knows what's at stake. In addition, he'll be pulling double duty, driving in both the Cup Series for Trackhouse and the Xfinity Series for JR Motorsports in the No. 9 car.

Expand Tweet

With Trackhouse's road course pedigree (three wins in the Next Gen era) and Mexico City's unpredictability, a win would not just secure Daniel Suárez's playoff hopes; it might save his 2026 seat.

