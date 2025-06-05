Daniel Suarez breaks silence on 'distraction' of contract uncertainty with Trackhouse Racing ahead of Mexico 

NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez is just weeks ahead of the Viva Mexico 250, the sport’s first point-paying race outside of the USA since 1958. As much as he is excited for it, the Trackhouse Racing driver is somewhat distracted.

It’s all because of the unusual contract situation he's currently in. With 14 races in, the Monterrey native remains unsigned beyond the 2025 season. This has never happened since 2022, when he delivered his first Cup Series victory at Sonoma Raceway.

Speaking of the same during an interview on Wednesday, Daniel Suarez said,

“It's not the first time that I've been in this position, though definitely the first time with the Mexico race. But it's not the first time that we have to win or have a contract negotiation in the middle. Definitely, it's a distraction. I won't sit here and tell you that it doesn't really matter.”

In his last three starts, Suarez has finished 16th or lower. He has one top-five and three top-10 finishes to his credit so far and places 28th in the driver standings with 231 points to his name. The 33-year-old driver is still vying for his first win of the season.

“I'm trying to be as smart as possible and to put all this stuff on the side and to just do my thing on the track. And already the Mexico race is something that I've been hoping and waiting on for many, many years, and I'm not going to let anything else from outside take that week and that moment from myself,” he added.

For now, Daniel Suarez will prepare for his upcoming race, the Firekeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. Scheduled for June 8, the 200-lap event will be televised on Amazon Prime Video with live radio coverage on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Daniel Suarez lands a new sponsor for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway

As per reports, Daniel Suarez and the No. 99 team will partner with Very Good Ventures for their June 22 race at Pocono Raceway. However, their alliance dates back to January, when they made a strategic partnership for official digital design and development.

“Technology is the key to future success in NASCAR and maybe all of the world,” said Daniel Suárez of the tie-up. “We look at Very Good Ventures as a partner who will not only help on the business side, improving our interaction with race fans, but their expertise in everything digital, including artificial intelligence, will lead to faster race cars.”

As a part of the partnership, Very Good Ventures will provide advanced technology to guests in the team’s pit boxes, thus enhancing the race-watching experience and enabling better communication. It will also serve as the primary sponsor for Suarez for his race at “The Tricky Triangle”.

