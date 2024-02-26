"We know he can get it done" - Justin Marks on Daniel Suarez's NASCAR future with Trackhouse Racing

Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez returned to the victory lane at Atlanta Motor Speedway, securing his second Cup Series career win. With that, he dispelled any doubts about his future with the Justin Marks-led team.

Following his winless season last year and teammate Ross Chastain's two victories, Suarez faced scrutiny about his future with Trackhouse Racing as he entered the final year of his contract. The team's roster expanded and so did the doubts surrounding his contract.

Team co-owner Justin Marks clarified that despite the #99 team's struggles last year, Suarez's seat was never in jeopardy. Addressing rumors about the Mexican's future, Marks said in the post-race press conference (via Bob Pockrass):

"Yes, this is a contract year for Daniel. Does that mean that this is Daniel's audition? No...On the hot seat? He just didn't have the year that he wanted last year. But we know that he can get it done, and he's a guy that can get it done."

Marks expressed that given Daniel Suarez's involvement with Trackhouse Racing from the outset, he couldn't imagine the team's future without the 32-year-old driver.

"I don't envision necessarily a situation where Daniel is not a driver for Trackhouse Racing. There's a lot of things going on behind the scenes, and this is why we made a change at crew chief. This is why we made a change with some of the people around him and the processes is to put him in a position where he can win because Trackhouse is a winning company."

Daniel Suarez took Trackhouse Racing's seventh victory and has locked himself into the 2024 Cup Series playoffs.

Justin Marks sighs in relief after Daniel Suarez returns to victory lane

Amidst their struggles in 2023, the Trackhouse Racing co-owner claimed that Daniel Suarez had shown flashes of speed on multiple occasions, but misfortune and back luck kept him from reaching the victory lane.

The team also opted to pair Suarez with new crew chief Matt Swiderski for 2024 after failing to meet expectations last season, with Travis Mack parting ways with the #99 team.

When asked if the Mexican driver's recent victory was a validation and relief, Justin Marks replied (via Speedway Digest):

"Yeah, he's been fast in so many races. He's had bad luck. The team has made mistakes. There's been some issues the last couple of years that have prevented us from being in a position to be in Victory Lane with him."

"Daniel is my guy. I love Daniel, and he's got incredible talent, and he's a guy that just needs good people around him and a good process around him, and he can be very successful," he continued.