Has Trackhouse Racing’s boss Justin Marks ever competed in the Rolex 24 at Daytona? Everything you need to know

Justin Marks, a former racing driver, is also a co-owner of the NASCAR Cup Series team, Trackhouse Racing. He participated in multiple events across three NASCAR national series races and the ARCA Racing series. However, unfamiliar to many, he participated in the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway in 2016, 2018, and 2019.

In 2016, Marks raced the Lamborghini Huracán GT3 for Change Racing alongside Spencer Pumpelly, Corey Lewis, and Kaz Grala. He finished in 42nd place with 521 laps completed.

In 2018, Marks competed with Michael Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian's #93 entry with the Acura NSX GT3. He participated in the 24-hour-long race alongside Lawson Aschenbach, Mario Farnbacher, and Come Ledogar.

The 2018 outing, however, didn't turn out to be fruitful as Michael Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian's #93 entry could only complete 741 laps, and were behind by 67 laps from the race winner Mustang Sampling Racing.

In 2019, Justin Marks participated with the same team, but this time, it was the #86 entry with the Acura NSX GT3. This time his teammates were Mario Farnbacher, Trent Hindman, and current NASCAR Cup Series driver AJ Allmendinger.

The Trackhouse Racing co-owner did not have a better outing in 2019 either. He finished the race in 20th place. However, they fared better this time than last time (31st place) and completed 561 laps. However, they were behind by 32 laps from the race winner Konica Minolta Cadillac.

After 2019, the 43-year-old did not participate in any of the Rolex 24 Daytona races. However, in 2025, Marks' team Trackhouse Racing made its debut in the iconic endurance race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Justin Marks' Trackhouse Racing made Rolex 24 Daytona debut

In the 2025 edition of the Rolex 24 Daytona, Trackhouse Racing made its debut in the GTD Pro category. Justin Marks' team entered the race with the #91 number in the Corvette Z06 GT3.R car.

He had Cup Series driver, Shane Van Gisbergen, Xfinity Series driver Connor Zilisch, IndyCar driver Scott McLaughlin and racing driver Ben Keating as the team's four-men line-up.

The Change Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3 driven by Spencer Pumpelly, Corey Lewis, Justin Marks and Kaz Grala (16) during the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway in 2018 - Source: Imagn

As the race concluded on Sunday, Marks' team came home in ninth place in the GTD Pro class. #65 entry by Ford Multimatic Motorsports driven by Christopher Mies, Frederic Vervisch, and Dennis Olsen claimed the victory in this class.

Former F1 driver, Porsche Penske Motorsports' Felipe Nasr, claimed the 2025 Rolex 24 Daytona title with a scintillating drive alongside Nick Tandy, and Laurens Vanthoor. With this, he defended his crown as he had triumphed in 2024 as well.

Nasr drove for Roger Penske-backed Porsche Penske Motorsports, who simultaneously runs a team in NASCAR — Team Penske, the defending Cup Series owner's champion. Another NASCAR Cup Series driver, and the driver for Team Penske, Austin Cindric, also participated in the race and came home in third place in the GTD Pro class.

