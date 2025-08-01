Former IndyCar driver Sophia Floersch flexes her toned physique in latest gym selfie with a 3-word update

Sophia Floersch shared a photo of herself during a workout session on her Instagram story. The former IndyCar feeder series driver currently races in the European Le Mans series.The 24-year-old, who was present at the ongoing Hungarian Grand Prix Formula 1 event, took to the gym for a workout session in what she dubbed a ‘friyay’ session. In the snapshot shared by Floersch, who was sporting a white gym outfit, she accompanied it with a three-word caption caption, writing:“Quick Friyay workout.”Sophia Floersch shared a snapshot of her workout session. Image: @sophiafloersch via InstagramSophia Floersch often shares posts from her workout sessions on her social media. The German motorsports star, who left the Indy NXT series following her outing with HMD Motorsports at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix, has since returned to racing in Europe.Floersch currently competes in the European Le Mans under the umbrella of Portuguese outfit, Algarve Pro Racing. With the prototype racing outfit, she has continued her racing career, which appeared to have hit a snag following her rather unorthodox exit from the IndyCar feeder series following just the opening race of the 2025 campaign.Sophia Floersch shared a photo dump from her outing in ImolaSophia Floersch offered a glimpse into her outing in Imola recently. The former Alpine F1 academy driver posted photos from her training and testing session at the Autodromo Enzo E dino Ferrari circuit.The Endurance racing driver shared a carousel of photos and videos, which included her workout session, her diet at the circuit, her on-track training and car testing, her pets, and as well as her fun time in the Italian city.Floersch would caption the post with a hint of her overall activity, while also expressing worry that the year 2025 is fast running to an end.“7/12 dump✔️Imola, a loooot of training and catching some sun 💨💥Finding it little bit scary that we are about to reach 2026 soon 😢🥲,” she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSophia Floersch, who also missed out at the recent iconic Le Mans event on the endurance racing calendar, is expected to hit the track for a return to race action when the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) series takes to the Lone Star Le Mans in the United States for the next event on the Calendar.The former Formula 3 driver, who failed to commence the season with her Portuguese outfit due to her commitment in the IndyCar feeder series, will now aim to finish the 2025 season on a high with the Endurance racing series in its final leg of the current campaign.