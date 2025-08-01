Former IndyCar driver Sophia Floersch flexes her toned physique in latest gym selfie with a 3-word update

By Samson Ero
Published Aug 01, 2025 20:38 GMT
Formula 3 Championship - Round 10 Monza - Practice &amp; Qualifying - Source: Getty
Sophia Floersch shared a photo of her workout on Instagram - Source: Getty

Sophia Floersch shared a photo of herself during a workout session on her Instagram story. The former IndyCar feeder series driver currently races in the European Le Mans series.

Ad

The 24-year-old, who was present at the ongoing Hungarian Grand Prix Formula 1 event, took to the gym for a workout session in what she dubbed a ‘friyay’ session. In the snapshot shared by Floersch, who was sporting a white gym outfit, she accompanied it with a three-word caption caption, writing:

“Quick Friyay workout.”
Sophia Floersch shared a snapshot of her workout session. Image: @sophiafloersch via Instagram
Sophia Floersch shared a snapshot of her workout session. Image: @sophiafloersch via Instagram

Sophia Floersch often shares posts from her workout sessions on her social media. The German motorsports star, who left the Indy NXT series following her outing with HMD Motorsports at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix, has since returned to racing in Europe.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Floersch currently competes in the European Le Mans under the umbrella of Portuguese outfit, Algarve Pro Racing. With the prototype racing outfit, she has continued her racing career, which appeared to have hit a snag following her rather unorthodox exit from the IndyCar feeder series following just the opening race of the 2025 campaign.

Sophia Floersch shared a photo dump from her outing in Imola

Sophia Floersch offered a glimpse into her outing in Imola recently. The former Alpine F1 academy driver posted photos from her training and testing session at the Autodromo Enzo E dino Ferrari circuit.

Ad

The Endurance racing driver shared a carousel of photos and videos, which included her workout session, her diet at the circuit, her on-track training and car testing, her pets, and as well as her fun time in the Italian city.

Floersch would caption the post with a hint of her overall activity, while also expressing worry that the year 2025 is fast running to an end.

“7/12 dump✔️Imola, a loooot of training and catching some sun 💨💥Finding it little bit scary that we are about to reach 2026 soon 😢🥲,” she wrote.
Ad
Ad

Sophia Floersch, who also missed out at the recent iconic Le Mans event on the endurance racing calendar, is expected to hit the track for a return to race action when the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) series takes to the Lone Star Le Mans in the United States for the next event on the Calendar.

The former Formula 3 driver, who failed to commence the season with her Portuguese outfit due to her commitment in the IndyCar feeder series, will now aim to finish the 2025 season on a high with the Endurance racing series in its final leg of the current campaign.

About the author
Samson Ero

Samson Ero

Twitter icon

Samson Ero is an accomplished motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, with over seven years of experience in the media industry. His career has seen him refine his expertise at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited, Transsion Holdings, and Sports Brief, where he excelled as a Content Operations Specialist and Sports Editor, covering a broad spectrum of sports stories and general news.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Insurance from the University of Benin (2015–2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (2021–2023). Further solidifying his credentials, he completed the Google News Initiative Course in 2024.

His professional journey includes pivotal roles at Transsion Holdings (2020–2022), EPL Partners Nigeria Limited (2022–2023), and Sports Brief & Legit (2023–2025).

Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications