Former NASCAR driver Conor Daly directly slams IndyCar rival’s driving as a “joke” via his Social Media

Conor Daly used his social media to publicly call out Christian Rasmussen’s driving after a high-speed crash in the IndyCar Bitnile.com Grand Prix of Portland. In a direct post on X, Daly accused Rasmussen of unsafe and reckless behavior.

Ad

The post focused on Rasmussen following a collision that ended Daly’s race. The message was posted on Conor Daly’s verified account on X. The tweet read:

“Purposefully wrecking someone in a 150mph corner is just pure insanity. That’s not racing. It’s inexcusable. The driving standards, for some, are a joke right now. That means you @ChristianR_DK #indycar.”

Ad

Trending

Conor Daly @ConorDaly22 Purposefully wrecking someone in a 150mph corner is just pure insanity. That’s not racing. It’s inexcusable. The driving standards, for some, are a joke right now. That means you @ChristianR_DK #indycar

Ad

The post came after an early-race clash between the two drivers. On Lap 13, Daly and Rasmussen made contact, forcing both off the track. Just two laps later, another incident between them sent Daly into the tire barriers at high speed. The impact ended his race and dropped him to a 26th-place finish.

The Noblesville-born-driver described Rasmussen’s actions as “unsafe” and questioned his racecraft after being released from the track’s medical center. He pointed to earlier moments in the race, saying Rasmussen had forced Colton Herta close to the wall and then used aggressive tactics to block his own overtaking attempts.

Ad

“He was really slow down the straight, and I just passed him, and then he just never stopped,” Daly said. “It’s a dangerous corner to try to do that. I don’t understand it.” (via Indystar)

However Rasmussen disputed Daly’s account. He said the outcome was typical when trying to pass on the outside in Turn 10, one of the fastest corners on the circuit, and claimed race control agreed with him since no penalty was issued. Rasmussen finished the race in 12th.

Ad

The Danish driver did take partial blame for their first clash in Turn 7, admitting his wheel touched Daly’s side pod, which knocked his own steering momentarily out of control. Despite that, Rasmussen said Daly was “reminiscing” about earlier contact and tried to push him off the track in Turn 2 before the final collision.

Rasmussen blasts Conor Daly after Portland crash

Ed Carpenter Racing’s Christian Rasmussen did not hold back after the incident that ended Conor Daly’s race in Portland. Daly, in his #77 Juncos Hollinger car, attempted to pass Rasmussen around the outside of Turn 10 but was clipped and sent into the barriers.

Ad

While Conor Daly’s day ended there, Rasmussen continued racing. Speaking over team radio, Rasmussen criticized Daly’s approach,

“He’s just ramming into me now. He ran out of talent there. Watch the bottom here. I don’t know what he expected me to do there.”

At that stage, with 34 laps completed, Rasmussen was running 17th and aiming for a top-10 finish. He currently sits 14th in the championship standings with 239 points, including one top-five and five top-ten results this season. Conor Daly is 17th in the standings with 215 points and three top-ten finishes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dipti Sood Dipti Sood is a Motorsport journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. A Political Science graduate and aspiring law professional, her love for motorsports ignited when she began following the careers of her favorite F1 drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.



Dipti has previously worked with Sportskeeda in the US Olympics static department, which sparked her interest in sports writing. Her professional journey also includes work with a sports startup, where she honed her copywriting skills. These experiences, combined with her meticulous approach to research and fact-checking, enable her to deliver accurate, ethical, and engaging content.



To stay updated with the latest in motorsports, Dipti follows credible sources such as ESPN, Autosport, and RacingNews365, along with respected journalists like Chris Medland. She also keeps an eye on official social media handles to uncover fresh perspectives.



Outside of writing, Dipti enjoys reading, watching documentaries, and listening to podcasts. A constructors fan with a soft spot for certain drivers, she dreams of witnessing the return of the Buddh International Circuit to the F1 calendar, bringing the excitement of Formula 1 back to India. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.