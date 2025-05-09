FOX's IndyCar x NFL crossovers continue at Sonsio GP

IndyCar and NFL were already lined up for a collaboration owing to the upcoming Arlington Grand Prix in 2026, where the racing series will collaborate with the Dallas Cowboys and MLB's Texas Rangers. The building blocks of this foundation are being put forth in 2025 as the Indianapolis Colts' Alec Pierce will lead the field in the pace car to the green flag at the Sonsio IndyCar Grand Prix.

The racing and football leagues do not have a distant history together in terms of collaborations, apart from athletes being occasionally spotted at each other's sporting venues. However, the Arlington Grand Prix opened a sea of possibilities, lining up for the 2026 and even 2025 IndyCar season to collaborate with the NFL.

This has transpired into Alec Pierce touching down at the IMS for the race on Saturday (May 10). The 25-year-old will lead the 27-car grid to green flag racing as the IndyCar posted on its X (formerly Twitter) account:

"AP-›TD at @IMS! @Colts wide receiver @alecpierce will lead the field to green on Saturday in the Fastest Seat in Sports!"

There is a high probability that Pierce will lead Alex Palou as the Spaniard has won the previous two races at the track and was the fastest during the first practice session at the track.

Can Alex Palou's dominance in the IndyCar realm continue like this?

Alex Palou at the INDYCAR Open Testing - Source: Getty

With Alex Palou's relentless form helping him win three of the first four races of the season, no one can seemingly stop the Chip Ganassi Racing driver's hype train from taking over the IMS road course. However, the 28-year-old is aware of how fast the tides change in the paddock in the racing sphere.

Sharing his thoughts on the possibility of his winning wave ending soon, Palou said ahead of the Sonsio IndyCar Grand Prix (via ASAP Sports):

"I know it's going to end. You know it's a wave and you don't know how long it will last. Is this going to be the end or is it going to be like 5 more races? You hope it will be 5 more, 15 more, but you know the chances of that happening are pretty slim."

"I would say a part of Barber that from the beginning we had a ton of speed, we got pole, we started up front, and we led quite a lot of the race. The other weekends, we didn't feel like we were as strong, right?"

While the reigning champion has put up a stern title defense in the early phase of the 2025 season, he has yet to conquer oval track layouts. With the Indy 500 soon taking place after the IMS' road course race, other drivers might have a chance to get back at the Spaniard in the championship standings, with Palou's weakness possibly heightened.

