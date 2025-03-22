FOX Sports has gone gung-ho in its attempts to promote IndyCar (2025 season). It has even given the sport the tagline "Fastest Racing on Earth" in its promotional activities, but this has seemingly not sat well with the NHRA community.

In line with this, FOX Sports' most recent promotional video around the sport has once again got the "Fastest Racing on Earth" tagline. The short clip is based around Josef Newgarden and Pato O'Ward.

"Newgarden, O'Ward. Back-to-back 500 champ or the fastest 25-year-old on four wheels. One's a king born to win, this isn't winning, he wins a lot. The other, a phenom with a killer smile and a thirst for victory. The icon or the idol? So pick a lane, choose a side, or just sit back and watch them bullets scorch the bricks at the very same time. Welcome to the Fastest Racing on Earth."

The NHRA community has been very vocal against FOX's antics, but Andretti Autosport's Kyle Kirkwood recently defended the broadcasting company.

As per statistics, the highest speed to have ever been recorded in IndyCar has been 236 mph. Whereas, in the National Hot Rod Association (Top Fuel and Funny Car classes), the cars are known to reach speeds of around 330 mph.

NHRA driver deems FOX's IndyCar tagline as an 'insult'

While FOX Sports is not backing down with its "Fastest Racing on Earth" tagline, NHRA driver Bob Tasca III has blasted the broadcaster openly. Quite recently, Tasca doubled down on FOX's tagline and added the following:

"All winter I got to hear, 'The fastest motorsports in the world.' And I looked up and I didn't see the PPG Mustang. And I didn't see [Austin] Prock's car [which made the quickest run in the sport’s history at 341.68 mph last November at Pomona, Calif.]. I saw an IndyCar. And the fact is that we are the fastest motorsport. And I think it's an insult to the drivers and the fans," Tasca said via Autoweek.

IndyCar, being the highest class of open-wheel racing in America, has received a massive push from FOX Sports this year. Other than the controversial tagline, the broadcaster has also left no stone unturned in promoting the various events.

FOX's coverage of the first race of the season, the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg was huge. Moreover, it has been promoting this year's Indy 500 for quite some time.

During the ongoing 2025 Thermal Club Grand Prix weekend (March 21st to 23), FOX Sports has also released new graphics to improve the fan experience. Team Penske driver Scott McLaughlin has applauded this via his X account.

However, amid its huge efforts to promote IndyCar, the "Fastest Racing on Earth" tagline remains a controversial topic.

